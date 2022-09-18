Player Ratings

It was another trip north for Stevenage but like the last time the M62 was used to get to a match, away to Salford City last month, this one ended in defeat.

Bradford City triumphed 3-0 in League Two on what Steve Evans described as "a poor day" for his charges.

But did anybody come out with any credit or was it one to forget and move on from? This is how I saw the Boro performance at Valley Parade.

Bradford City 3 Stevenage 0 - Boro ratings

Taye Ashby-Hammond - 7

Made a super save from Scott Banks on five minutes but was then let down by the marking in front of him from the subsequent corner. May have done better for the second but, again, the outfield players need to shoulder most of the blame and the third was a deflection. Other than that, he had a decent game.

Luther James-Wildin - 6

Disappointing in defence but was arguably one of the threats going forward. One turnover high up the pitch resulted in a delivery across the box that was begging to be put away but didn't get a Stevenage touch.

Jake Reeves - 6

Scrapped away but did not have a happy return to Valley Parade, spent three injury-hit seasons there from 2017. The ironic cheers from the home fans as he was subbed on 60 minutes would have stung a bit.

Carl Piergianni - 6

Couple of good headers in defence but wasn't a totally assured performance from the skipper. Not that he was the only one.

Dan Sweeney - 5

Was assigned to mark Cook from corners but went missing on six minutes for the opening goal. Communication with James-Wildin down the right didn't look fabulous and that flank was where Bradford had most joy.

Luke Norris - 6

One glorious chance in the first half that looked initially to be going in before bouncing past the post. Lack of goals is really starting to become a problem but his work-rate remains high.

Jordan Roberts - 6

This was a typical all-action effort and he hustled Bradford well, especially in the first half. No sight of goal though and with others misfiring, he needs to step up in that department.

Terence Vancooten - 6

Was OK, and hopefully that doesn't sound derogatory because it's not meant to be. Did alright, nothing flash but not overly under much pressure either.

Alex Gilbey - 5

From man-of-the-match on Tuesday to a hugely disappointing performance. Didn't get on the ball enough for me and didn't affect the game when he did. Another 90 though will not go amiss.

Jamie Reid - 6

I did think about giving him a seven because he was Boro's best attacker. That said, he was also guilty of a couple of glaring misses, or not hitting the target at the very least. Has been scoring recently though so can forgive him for now.

Saxon Earley - 5

The throw-in will be remembered as will a slip when he was about to cross for a potential tap-in. These are the days that make or break a young player and I can't see Steve Evans letting it break the Norwich loanee.

Substitutes - 5

Made absolutely no difference because by the time they came on, the game was all but gone from Boro's grasp. They did finish strong but never looked like scoring.

Opposition players who caught the eye

Andy Cook obviously but didn't do much else other than score (although that's all you want from a striker). Tyreik Wright was given man of the match and gave James-Wildin and Sweeney a torrid time down the Boro right while Matty Platt was the stand-out defender for the Bantams.

Summary

Robert Downey Jr, speaking as Sherlock Holmes in Game of Shadows, described horses as "dangerous at both ends and crafty in the middle".

That was the exact opposite of Stevenage at Bradford City.

The stats say Stevenage had 14 shots, two more than their hosts, but they only managed to get three on target. City meanwhile put six of their 12 on Ashby-Hammond's goal.

There was also 11 corners to Bradford's two so I can see why Steve Evans was disappointed and frustrated at the end.

Other than a spell midway through the first half though, I never felt Boro looked like they'd get something from the game and if you're toothless in attack and snoozing at the back, you're not likely to either.

This has been a wonderful start to the season, the best for 15 years, so they are entitled to a bad day every now and then but this will test the much-vaunted character of the squad.

Wycombe at home in the Papa John's on Tuesday will be a good chance to bounce back, or should be anyway. Let's see if they do.