Championship delight as Lauren Parker lifts first professional title

Lauren Parker slumped in emotional delight after being named new IBO inter-continental super-flyweight champion.

The shoulders drooped and her hand came up to her head when the 31-year-old, who boxes out of Stevenage, was given a unanimous and comprehensive victory over Mexican opponent Edna Maltos following the 10-round fight at Rotherham's Magna Centre.

It was the first time she had gone beyond six rounds, and was only her ninth professional bout, and the extra time in the ring, against someone she described as "tough as nails", was evident as the contest went down the final stretch.

But she was able to dig in and secure a majority decision victory.

Speaking on the BBC after the headline bout of the Women of Steel card, she said: "[Maltos] was a tough opponent, I knew she was durable.

"I've done other fights where I've loaded up and felt quite tired. I've learned from those fights.

"I managed the rounds correctly. I didn't set off too quick, I think I paced it well. I was hitting cleanly, scoring the points and came out with a wide win."

Patting the belt with pride, she added: "This is mine now so I'm pleased."