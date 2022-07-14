Lashings of fun and top-quality cricket heading back to Letchworth

The Lashings World XI team is coming to Letchworth Garden City Cricket Club. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the star-studded Lashings team prepare to head back to Letchworth after a three year absence.

The World XI team will arrive at Whitethorn Lane for a T20 game on Friday, August 19, starting at 3.30pm, and there will be a host of well-known names taking on the home side.

Former test players like Devon Malcolm, Chris Lewis, John Embury, South African Charl Willoughby, Yasir Arafat of Pakistan and Saj Mahmood are in this year's squad, as is England Disability wicketkeeper and Love Island’ star Hugo Hammond.

Lashings ambassador Sir Gordon Greenidge will be at Letchworth. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Also in attendance will be Lashing’s ambassador Sir Gordon Greenidge, the legendary West Indian batsman.

Entrance is £5 and the gates at Whitethorn Lane open at 1pm.

A spokesman for Letchworth Garden City Cricket Club said: "There will be a public bar and BBQ available all day as well as tables still available in the sponsor’s marquee."

For further information contact Mark Bianchi on 07778 708 648 or email mark@bianchifurniture.co.uk