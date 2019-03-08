Advanced search

Baxter's second super knock condemns Knebworth Park to relegation

PUBLISHED: 14:56 11 September 2019

Ickleford's Matt Baxter was again the nemesis of Knebworth Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ickleford's Matt Baxter was again the nemesis of Knebworth Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Knebworth Park's battle against relegation from Division One of the Herts Cricket League ended with a two-wicket loss to Ickleford - and when they look back they will rue the name of Matt Baxter.

The Ickleford man bagged a second unbeaten century against Park, amassing 278 in the two matches between the sides.

Knebworth had finished on 166-8 in their 50 overs after batting first, a score that was almost entirely due to Josh Roseberry's 78, with able support from Charlie Randall (22).

For Ickleford skipper Matt Marsden took 3-23 and Eswar Krishnamurthy 2-41.

And the visitors had the home side struggling in reply on 116-8 with opener Baxter on 54.

However, the ninth-wicket partnership with Luke Marsden saw him add another 47 to reach 101 and the victory.

Only Jack Good with 28 had been able to muster double figures for Ickleford while Khanbar Iqbal took 3-46, Muhaamed Asif 2-30 and Gareth Jones 2-69 for Knebworth.

Most Read

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in ‘campaign of terror’

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Failings in care at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital led to Hitchin patient’s sepsis death

Michael Langley with his wife Sandra and daughters Sarah and Clair. Picture courtesy of Irwin Mitchell.

Necklace worn on woman’s wedding day stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police are appealing for anyone who may have come across the necklace to come forward. Pictures: Archant / Herts police

Most Read

Aston water tower sells for ‘sky-high price’ after auction bidding war

Aston water tower sold at auction for £190,000. Picture courtesy of Deep South Media.

Five potential names to replace Dino Maamria as Stevenage boss

Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage after 18 months in charge at the Lamex stadium. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage teen jailed for stalking ex in ‘campaign of terror’

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Failings in care at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital led to Hitchin patient’s sepsis death

Michael Langley with his wife Sandra and daughters Sarah and Clair. Picture courtesy of Irwin Mitchell.

Necklace worn on woman’s wedding day stolen in Stevenage burglary

Police are appealing for anyone who may have come across the necklace to come forward. Pictures: Archant / Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Baxter’s second super knock condemns Knebworth Park to relegation

Ickleford's Matt Baxter was again the nemesis of Knebworth Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

CCTV appeal after distraction thief takes bank cards outside Stevenage supermarkets

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into bank card thefts in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

NHDC to consider ban on giving animals as prizes at fairgrounds

Should goldfish be given as prizes at fairgrounds?

Stevenage station bake sale raises more than £700 for Prince’s Trust

A bake sale at Stevenage Railway Station on Friday raised more than £700 for the Prince's Trust. Picture: GTR.

Delays on Great Northern rail trains this morning

Great Northern trains are disrupted this morning. Picture: GTR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists