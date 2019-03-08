Baxter's second super knock condemns Knebworth Park to relegation

Ickleford's Matt Baxter was again the nemesis of Knebworth Park. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Knebworth Park's battle against relegation from Division One of the Herts Cricket League ended with a two-wicket loss to Ickleford - and when they look back they will rue the name of Matt Baxter.

The Ickleford man bagged a second unbeaten century against Park, amassing 278 in the two matches between the sides.

Knebworth had finished on 166-8 in their 50 overs after batting first, a score that was almost entirely due to Josh Roseberry's 78, with able support from Charlie Randall (22).

For Ickleford skipper Matt Marsden took 3-23 and Eswar Krishnamurthy 2-41.

And the visitors had the home side struggling in reply on 116-8 with opener Baxter on 54.

However, the ninth-wicket partnership with Luke Marsden saw him add another 47 to reach 101 and the victory.

Only Jack Good with 28 had been able to muster double figures for Ickleford while Khanbar Iqbal took 3-46, Muhaamed Asif 2-30 and Gareth Jones 2-69 for Knebworth.