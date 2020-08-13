Double tournament joy for young and old at Knebworth Golf Club

Louis Hudspith of Knebworth Golf Club won the Junior Open. Archant

There was a double success at Knebworth Golf Club this week as both the seniors and juniors showed their form.

Mark Williams of Knebworth Golf Club won the Herts Seniors Championship. Mark Williams of Knebworth Golf Club won the Herts Seniors Championship.

In the Hertfordshire Seniors Golf Championship, held at West Herts Golf Club, Mark Williams was the clear winner with a two-round score of 146 with Knebworth club mate, Graham Williams, second on 150.

The club’s Phil Cook was 13th out of the 72 competitors with a score of 155.

Just a day later Knebworth hosted its own Junior Open with 48 boys and girls from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Suffolk and Lincolnshire competing on a very hot day.

The home club entered 10 players and it was their own Louis Hudspith who took the first prize for his net score of 63, which also left him a creditable fifth in the gross score category.

Tala Clarke got the best girls’ score with a 78 (net 70) while Callum McCarthy, William Paas, George Abbott and Darcie West also scored well.