Advanced search

Knebworth Golf Club’s Captains Day plays through the rain to raise thousands for the Herts Disability Sports Foundation

PUBLISHED: 06:34 07 November 2020

Knebworth Golf Club's captain, Peter Simmons, with the winning team.

Knebworth Golf Club's captain, Peter Simmons, with the winning team.

Archant

Over 100 golfers battled terrible weather at Knebworth Golf Club to support their annual Captain’s Day.

Assistant professional at Knebworth Golf Club, Ryan Kearns, in beat the pro challenge during the club's Captains Day.Assistant professional at Knebworth Golf Club, Ryan Kearns, in beat the pro challenge during the club's Captains Day.

The event helped support the chosen charity, the Herts Disability Sports Foundation (HDSF), and in particular its ‘Everyone Can Cycle’ project that aims to support people with a wide range of disabilities to benefit from cycling.

And despite incessant rain there were some great scores, with Ian Bowyer, Stuart Page, Tony Skeggs and Phil Driver the clear winners by seven with 91 points.

Deidre Wisdom, Sheila Smith, Emma Duckworth and Karen Barnes won the ladies’ prize.

Assistant pro, Ryan Kearns, and club champion, George Williams, took on all comers in a beat the pro competition on the 10th hole and only lost to a handful of the competitors.

The Charity Day together with an online auction, raffle and coaching clinic raised nearly £7,000.

A spokesman for the club said: “This amount combined with other fundraising during captains Peter Simmons and Brenda Smith’s year means that the initial target of buying the special Berkel Bike has been reached.

“The Berkel Bike is a combination of a handbike and recumbent bike which enables leg movement to be supported by the strength in the arms and shoulders making it ideal for those with reduced strength and coordination through conditions such as MS and Parkinsons.

“It is hoped there will be extra funds for the HDSF Bike Library that loans a range of adapted bikes to families to ensure they meet their specific needs.”

It was the third attempt at running the day, with the original date in May cancelled due to the lockdown and a planned day earlier in October abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

Perseverance paid off and the amazing support of the club’s members and visitors achieved a fantastic result for the Herts Disability Sports Foundation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage school closed as ‘high number’ of pupils forced to self-isolate

Stevenage's Giles Junior School will be closed to all pupils for the next two days. Picture: Archant

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Hospital Covid deaths almost twice figure before March lockdown

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Hospitals Trust, which oversees Lister Hospital, recorded five Covid-19 deaths in the seven days up to October 27. Picture: Danny Loo.

Latest from the The Comet

Knebworth Golf Club’s Captains Day plays through the rain to raise thousands for the Herts Disability Sports Foundation

Knebworth Golf Club's captain, Peter Simmons, with the winning team.

Meet the refreshingly honest vicar who’s set to take Hitchin by storm

Nick grew up in Hitchin, and is about to return as the new vicar at St Marks. Picture: Supplied

Police patrols to increase as third Stevenage schoolgirl reportedly followed by stranger

Another schoolgirl from Stevenage has reported being followed by a stranger near Chells Way and Raleigh Crescent. Picture: Google

Care home recognised in Pride of Britain Awards by Labour leader Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer visited Garden City Court in September. Picture: Jordan Curtis Hughes

Black Voice Letchworth holds first leadership meeting to work with councils to tackle issues

Issues, solutions, actions, was the theme around the inaugural Black Voice Letchworth meeting with our leaders in Hertfordshire. Picture: Micaelia Clarke