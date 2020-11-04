Knebworth Golf Club’s Captains Day plays through the rain to raise thousands for the Herts Disability Sports Foundation

Knebworth Golf Club's captain, Peter Simmons, with the winning team. Archant

Over 100 golfers battled terrible weather at Knebworth Golf Club to support their annual Captain’s Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Assistant professional at Knebworth Golf Club, Ryan Kearns, in beat the pro challenge during the club's Captains Day. Assistant professional at Knebworth Golf Club, Ryan Kearns, in beat the pro challenge during the club's Captains Day.

The event helped support the chosen charity, the Herts Disability Sports Foundation (HDSF), and in particular its ‘Everyone Can Cycle’ project that aims to support people with a wide range of disabilities to benefit from cycling.

And despite incessant rain there were some great scores, with Ian Bowyer, Stuart Page, Tony Skeggs and Phil Driver the clear winners by seven with 91 points.

Deidre Wisdom, Sheila Smith, Emma Duckworth and Karen Barnes won the ladies’ prize.

Assistant pro, Ryan Kearns, and club champion, George Williams, took on all comers in a beat the pro competition on the 10th hole and only lost to a handful of the competitors.

The Charity Day together with an online auction, raffle and coaching clinic raised nearly £7,000.

A spokesman for the club said: “This amount combined with other fundraising during captains Peter Simmons and Brenda Smith’s year means that the initial target of buying the special Berkel Bike has been reached.

“The Berkel Bike is a combination of a handbike and recumbent bike which enables leg movement to be supported by the strength in the arms and shoulders making it ideal for those with reduced strength and coordination through conditions such as MS and Parkinsons.

“It is hoped there will be extra funds for the HDSF Bike Library that loans a range of adapted bikes to families to ensure they meet their specific needs.”

It was the third attempt at running the day, with the original date in May cancelled due to the lockdown and a planned day earlier in October abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

Perseverance paid off and the amazing support of the club’s members and visitors achieved a fantastic result for the Herts Disability Sports Foundation.