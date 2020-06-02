Knebworth Golf Club captains take to three wheels to raise money for Herts Disability Sports Foundation

Knebworth Golf Club captains Peter Simmons and Brenda Smith are raising money for Herts Disability Sports Foundation. Archant

The captains of Knebworth Golf Club have swapped the wheels of a golf buggy for those of a tricycle – all in aid of the Herts Disability Sports Foundation.

Peter Simmons and Brenda Smith took to three-wheeled machines over the Letchworth Greenway and in doing so have already raised almost £1,500.

The money will go to ‘Everyone Can Cycle” project which aims to buy a very special Berkel Bike, a combination of hand bike and recumbent bike.

That will help expand the trike library of adapted bikes that are loaned to families, allowing them to get out and be more active together.

The Herts Disability Sports Foundation is currently doing all its sessions online with small groups of people who need a little bit extra support to access physical activities.

The captains’ trike challenge is the latest from the club to raise funds for the foundation following raffles, a quiz night, coffee morning and 26K rowing challenge.

It is hoped to hold a charity golf day and auction at the club later in the year and push the total money raised to £10,000.

To make a donation go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KGC-Captains