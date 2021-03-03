Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Knebworth Golf Club delight as efforts to promote safeguarding are recognised

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:22 PM March 3, 2021   
View down the fairway at Knebworth Golf Club

Knebworth Golf Club have been awarded the SafeGolf award. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Knebworth golf club has been given a major seal of approval for their work towards safeguarding with a national accreditation.

They have achieved the SafeGolf club accreditation from England Golf, demonstrating the clubs commitment to safeguarding children and young people, as well as adults in risk. 

SafeGolf is a partnership of UK golf bodies committed to promoting a safe and positive environment for all those participating, working and volunteering in golf. 

The Deards End Lane-based club has developed a strong junior section over the years and a successful pathway to introduce new players to the sport. Led by head professional Ian Parker and with a range of group and individual sessions available to all ages and abilities, the club sees safe golf as an asset to continue this work. 

General manager Mark Bierton said: “Knebworth is a great club, it’s very friendly, welcoming and forward-thinking. This award helps us to spread that message and to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we understand about beginner golfers.” 

The award was presented by England Golf's support officer Simon Taylor. 

He said: "I’m delighted that Knebworth has achieved SafeGolf and that its efforts to grow the game can be nationally recognised.” 

For more information go to www.safegolf.org 

Most Read

  1. 1 CCTV appeal after fraud incident in Stevenage
  2. 2 Missing Stevenage teen found
  3. 3 Five Guys to open as lockdown restrictions ease
  1. 4 Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs
  2. 5 Historic school to close at end of academic year
  3. 6 When will outdoor pools be reopening in Letchworth and Hitchin?
  4. 7 Save the date! Popular Eat Alfresco dining experience will return
  5. 8 North Hertfordshire's inspirational volunteers recognised in awards
  6. 9 New woodland 'vital for wildlife and people' in Letchworth
  7. 10 Man arrested in connection with petrol station robbery
Golf
Knebworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with COVID-19 vaccination staff at St Nicholas Health Centre

Health

GP surgery outstrips mass vaccination centre's COVID-19 jab rate

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage clock tower and fountain

Seven things that are gone but not forgotten in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Haven First, Letchworth

North Hertfordshire District Council

Green light for 40-bed homeless shelter in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The former Grammar School in Letchworth, will open to students from the Da Vinci school in September

Coronavirus

New mass COVID-19 vaccine centre opens in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus