Knebworth Golf Club delight as efforts to promote safeguarding are recognised

Published: 2:22 PM March 3, 2021

Knebworth golf club has been given a major seal of approval for their work towards safeguarding with a national accreditation.

They have achieved the SafeGolf club accreditation from England Golf, demonstrating the clubs commitment to safeguarding children and young people, as well as adults in risk.

SafeGolf is a partnership of UK golf bodies committed to promoting a safe and positive environment for all those participating, working and volunteering in golf.

The Deards End Lane-based club has developed a strong junior section over the years and a successful pathway to introduce new players to the sport. Led by head professional Ian Parker and with a range of group and individual sessions available to all ages and abilities, the club sees safe golf as an asset to continue this work.

General manager Mark Bierton said: “Knebworth is a great club, it’s very friendly, welcoming and forward-thinking. This award helps us to spread that message and to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we understand about beginner golfers.”

The award was presented by England Golf's support officer Simon Taylor.

He said: "I’m delighted that Knebworth has achieved SafeGolf and that its efforts to grow the game can be nationally recognised.”

For more information go to www.safegolf.org