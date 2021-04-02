Knebworth Golf Club choose Garden House Hospice Care as nominated charity

Published: 6:00 AM April 2, 2021

A new season finally feels here at Knebworth Golf Club - which means the start of a busy year of fund-raising as well as enjoying the sport.

With golfers now back on the fairways, the captains of the Deard's End Lane-based club have nominated their chosen charity for the season.

John Watson and Emma Duckworth have nominated Garden House Hospice Care in Letchworth and will be running a programme of events to support them through the year.

Watson said: "Garden House is very special to me. In the last year the pandemic has cost them £25,000 a week in lost income that supports their fantastic work in making a huge difference to patients and families facing life limiting illness."

The activities begin with the Captains’ Charity Golf Day on June 11 which in addition to a team stableford competition will include an online auction and raffle.

There is also a celebrity golf day planned for September 30, featuring sport and TV stars, and a Sportsman’s Dinner in November.

And both Watson and Butterworth will be undertaking some gruelling challenges themselves. These include 72 holes on the longest day and a 52 mile walk round Hitchin, Letchworth and Stevenage over three days in August.

Harry Holgate from Garden House said: "We are very grateful for the support of Knebworth GoIf Club.

"They have had experience of the work of the hospice and understand the pressures we are under during these difficult times."

Businesses or individuals who want to take part in or support the planned activities should email john.watson30@btinternet.com for more information.