Knebworth Football Club come together again to remember their club and Tottenham star
- Credit: KNEBWORTH FC
An annual golf day held in memory of a former Tottenham and Knebworth football star was hit by the fuel disruption but still managed to attract a good-sized field.
Johnny Brooks played six seasons with Spurs in the 50s having signed on at White Hart Lane in 1953. He would later spend three years with Stevenage Town before becoming player-manager of Knebworth in 1969.
The golf trophy is sponsored by Rick Magee, a former K's player who now lives in New York, and was held once again at Knebworth Golf Club.
The eighth running of the event saw several prizes on offer and the golfers were joined by more ex-players for a dinner held afterwards.
The field was reduced to 19 but Tony Cox came out on top overall to claim the Johnny Brooks Trophy.
Dave Smith was the runner-up with Mick Westley in third.
The Guest Cup went to Danny Conetta ahead of Mervyn Smith while the winning team was that of Conetta, Dave Smith, Bill Cotts and John Stevens.
Ricky Phillips was nearest the pin on the eighth hole hile Les Davey sunk a hole in one on the 10th.