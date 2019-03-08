Knebworth Blues bring up half century with celebration of past and present

The Past and Present XI's with club President Brian Durham before the start of play. Picture: Pat Lander Archant

A North Herts cricket club has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Golden Jubilee match between past and present players.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Lander, former chairman, and President Brian Durham, cutting the anniversary cake. Picture: Pat Lander Keith Lander, former chairman, and President Brian Durham, cutting the anniversary cake. Picture: Pat Lander

The Knebworth Blues, which dates back to August 1969, marked its half century birthday with a match between a Present XI and Past XI.

The Past, made up of former players from the club's history, won in dramatic fashion with two balls to spare.

You may also want to watch:

The Knebworth Blues were born when a cricket match on Hampstead Heath became the means to fill time between pubs opening and closing on a Sunday afternoon.

The Knebworth Blues anniversary cake made by Helen Lander, from Maidstone. Picture: Pat Lander The Knebworth Blues anniversary cake made by Helen Lander, from Maidstone. Picture: Pat Lander

Hitchin Constituency Young Conservative Cricket Club - as they were then known - first played at Knebworth, then Hitchin, and today play their trade at Fairfield Park in Bedfordshire.

The club is an established part of the village cricket scene in and around North Herts.

During the interval, 70 people with connections to the club enjoyed a lunch-cum-tea, including a sumptuous anniversary cake made by Helen Lander.

A short history talk was given by Keith Lander, one of the founding members and chair for 35 years, while players were able to peruse club records and memorabilia.