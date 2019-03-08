Advanced search

Knebworth Blues bring up half century with celebration of past and present

PUBLISHED: 14:04 28 September 2019

The Past and Present XI's with club President Brian Durham before the start of play. Picture: Pat Lander

The Past and Present XI's with club President Brian Durham before the start of play. Picture: Pat Lander

Archant

A North Herts cricket club has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Golden Jubilee match between past and present players.

Keith Lander, former chairman, and President Brian Durham, cutting the anniversary cake. Picture: Pat LanderKeith Lander, former chairman, and President Brian Durham, cutting the anniversary cake. Picture: Pat Lander

The Knebworth Blues, which dates back to August 1969, marked its half century birthday with a match between a Present XI and Past XI.

The Past, made up of former players from the club's history, won in dramatic fashion with two balls to spare.

You may also want to watch:

The Knebworth Blues were born when a cricket match on Hampstead Heath became the means to fill time between pubs opening and closing on a Sunday afternoon.

The Knebworth Blues anniversary cake made by Helen Lander, from Maidstone. Picture: Pat LanderThe Knebworth Blues anniversary cake made by Helen Lander, from Maidstone. Picture: Pat Lander

Hitchin Constituency Young Conservative Cricket Club - as they were then known - first played at Knebworth, then Hitchin, and today play their trade at Fairfield Park in Bedfordshire.

The club is an established part of the village cricket scene in and around North Herts.

During the interval, 70 people with connections to the club enjoyed a lunch-cum-tea, including a sumptuous anniversary cake made by Helen Lander.

A short history talk was given by Keith Lander, one of the founding members and chair for 35 years, while players were able to peruse club records and memorabilia.

Most Read

Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Travellers set up camp in Hitchin park

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Travellers set up camp in Hitchin park

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Knebworth Blues bring up half century with celebration of past and present

The Past and Present XI's with club President Brian Durham before the start of play. Picture: Pat Lander

Building on fire in Stevenage

Firefighters were called to Collenswood Road today. Picture: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

Stevenage nursery worker brings home national award

Clare Farthing won Towergate's Nursery Carer of the Year award. Picture: Jon Craig

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

Teachers from 13 Stevenage schools visit Nepal in bid for more equitable world

Teachers from Stevenage and Nepal are keen to collaborate to help young people fight for a more equitable and sustainable world. Picture courtesy of Andrew Christie.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists