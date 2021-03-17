Kimpton Bowls Club hoping for post-lockdown membership boost

Published: 6:00 AM March 17, 2021

Kimpton Bowls Club are gearing up for another season. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

A bowls club is hoping to take advantage of the expected increase in people wanting to play sport following the easing of the lockdown restrictions.

Kimpton Bowls Club, based at Bury Farm, next to the Recreation Ground, has a storied history.

Their green was said to be converted by Italian prisoners of war with the inaugural meeting coming on October 28, 1946.

And they have played at the same site for the remaining 75 years. The original clubhouse was basically a shed but thanks to numerous extension works over the years, it is now adequate for their needs with both men and women accommodated.

Pat Flury said: "We have been very fortunate to receive several grants over the last few years.Bedfordshire and Luton Community Fund paid for a new mower.

"We received a lottery grant of £1000. and a local councillor gave us £500."

Kimpton currently play in the Welwyn Hatfield League but have plans for further growth if they can increase the membership.

They are increasing their wings too, with their catchment area now spreading beyond the confines of the village and the five-rink green also hosts guides and cubs as part of the club's plan to encourage younger people to the sport.

They open their season on May 9 at 2pm with regular evenings on Tuesday and Thursday after that from 6pm.

Mrs Flury added: "We are always looking for new members of any age and beginners are welcome.

"We have friendly members to give instructions and woods will be provided. Only flat shoes are needed.

"We offer a safe environment and a fabulous venue."