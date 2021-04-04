Karl Davy named as new manager of Stevenage Women

Published: 12:52 PM April 4, 2021

Stevenage have plumped for huge experience to lead their women's team into the future.

Karl Davy has been named the new manager of the National League Division One South East club after "a competitive interview process".

He leaves his post as manager of Charlton Women U21s, a tenure that saw him lead the age-group team on an unbeaten run that was only ended by the curtailment of the season.

Prior to his time at The Valley, Davy spent time at Lewes as well as a period in charge of the Sussex FA representative team.

New Stevenage Women manager Karl Davy with Boro's general manager Dani Toyn. - Credit: EDWARD PAYNE

He said: "I’m excited, it’s going to be a good journey. My immediate priorities are to ensure that we have a solid first-team squad in place that can compete in the National League, that’s one of the main things."

Boro’s general manager Dani Toyn said: "Karl stood out as someone who we believed had a clear plan for the future, a wealth of knowledge within the women’s game and a desire to be involved with Stevenage.

"His appointment is the first step in a new chapter for us and we’re really confident that his aspirations for the club align with those of the foundation."