Kane Smith follows quickly behind Harry Kane on a day of historic goals

Match reaction

Kane Smith celebrates his first Stevenage goal in the 2-1 win over Carlisle United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

His namesake struck a historic goal a little more than an hour before Stevenage kicked-off and Kane Smith was in no doubt he had done the same against Carlisle United.

Harry Kane's 185th goal in the colours of Tottenham Hotspur was a Premier League record, the most by any one player for one team in the league.

Smith's goal was his first for Boro but put his new club on the way to a 2-1 success in League Two.

And he was adamant it was his despite two deflections on its way inside the posts.

"We just had that discussion in the changing room," said the former Hitchin Town defender, "but the way I saw it, it was going into the bottom corner so I’m taking it."

It was a deserved lead for Stevenage in a breathless first half performance against the Cumbrians, and was followed up by Max Clark's first in his new colours too.

A late goal only took the shine off it slightly but the home side were still able to cruise to the success.

Smith said: "First half we were excellent again with the energy we showed and the runs in behind.

"That’s everything the gaffer wants us to do and we blew them away.

"It was sloppy from us [to concede] with 30 seconds to go [in the first half] and you could see they got a bit of a buzz but we were excellent.

"It was similar to Rochdale. We knew they would come out at us and we knew they’d have nothing to lose but the back three were excellent again.

"We defended really well at the end and we’ve seen it out to get the win.

"We want to be up and around it this year but we know that we’ve won nothing yet.

"We’ve started well and we need to keep the momentum going."

Smith was making his second start in a row but revealed he only found out, like his team-mates, roughly the same time Kane was scoring for Spurs against Wolves.

He said: "It was about 2 o’clock I think, literally just before and that was it.

"You always prepare to start no matter what and luckily I got the nod.

"That’s the way he’s been in his career and a lot of people don’t like it but I don’t mind.

"The gaffer emphasises all the time that it’s not just the people that start, it’s the people that come on too.

"Whoever he puts out there will do a job for this club.

"We all want to play but there is no bitterness, everyone is looking out for each other.

"Even the Stockport one here, I was the sixth sub. I’ve never heard of that in my football career, but it was excellent and of course we got the win that day.

"Every single person is going to get a game and everyone wants to play.

"It’s not an 11-man game now, it’s the full 18 and anyone who comes on deserves it."