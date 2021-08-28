Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
John Fury pays visit to Tom Ansell's School of Boxing in Hitchin

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:21 AM August 28, 2021   
John Fury, father of heavyweight world champion Tyson, visited Tom Ansell at his Elite Fitness Academy gym in Hitchin.

A well-known face and a very famous name in the world of boxing paid a visit to Hitchin to watch an in-house competition.

John Fury, father of world heavyweight champion Tyson, was at the Elite Fitness Academy in Station Approach to check out the young boxing talent.

The event was run by former Letchworth Rugby Club star Tom Ansell, who runs a school of boxing at the gym, with help from Steve Kinnersley, Graham Tirrell and Mano Langlais.

The academy offers boxing coaching to all ages, genders and abilities and is headed up by Ansell, who swapped the oval ball for the squared circle, turning professional as a boxer.

They provide coaching at beginner level all the way to professional and "any child looking to improve, learn and improve all aspects of boxing in a friendly and fun environment is welcome.

"All abilities work along side each other and this gives everyone an insight of how to train and perform to the highest standard."

For more information visit www.tomansellboxingacademy.com

