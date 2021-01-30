Joe Martin returns to Stevenage after Northampton Town stint
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Stevenage have made their fifth signing of the January transfer window with the re-capture of full-back Joe Martin.
The 32-year-old made 50 appearances in two seasons at the Lamex and played alongside manager Alex Revell before being released in 2019 and joining Northampton Town.
And the boss says his former team-mate's character will be vital in the second half of the League Two season.
Revell said: “I am delighted to bring Joe back to the club. His experience, quality and set-piece prowess will help make him an extremely valuable addition to the squad.
“In addition to his technical strengths, during the brief time I played with Joe, it was obvious what a positive influence he was on the rest of the squad, and what a superb professional he is.”
Martin, who also counts Millwall and Gillingham as former clubs, will wear shirt number 28.
He joins Chris Lines, Luke Norris, Matty Stevens and Jacob Bancroft as the new arrivals this month.
