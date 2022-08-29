The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Grand slams heave into view for Joanna Garland after ranking rise

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:29 AM August 29, 2022
Joanna Garland of Stevenage has broken into the top 300 in the world tennis rankings.

Joanna Garland of Stevenage has broken into the top 300 in the world tennis rankings. - Credit: JOHN GARLAND

A young tennis player from Stevenage has passed a significant milestone in her burgeoning career after back-to-back victories.

Joanna Garland is now ranked in the world’s top 300 players after the wins on the International Tennis Federation women’s tour.

Those successes mean she has now racked up five tour wins although the two new additions to the palmares are her first at the W25 level.

Garland had to come from a set down against Japan’s Kyoka Okamura in the final at Foxhills in Surrey and she followed that up with two victories over former top-50 ranked players on her way to the second title at Aldershot.

There she beat India’s number one Ankita Raina in straight sets in the final.

Garland, who has just turned 21, represents Chinese Taipei and trains in Cambridge, is projected to rise to 275 in the latest rankings.

She has also become Chinese Taipei’s number one ranked female for the first time.

Most Read

  1. 1 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
  2. 2 Construction on 250 new homes near Stevenage to begin in autumn
  3. 3 North Herts August Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection day changes
  1. 4 9 restaurants visited by celebrities in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 16-year-old girl reportedly raped in Stevenage woodland
  3. 6 Benington Chilli Festival returns for a red-hot August Bank Holiday foodie weekend
  4. 7 Forbidden Hertfordshire: 7 places you CAN'T visit in the county
  5. 8 The railway lines in Hertfordshire set for bank holiday disruption
  6. 9 GCSE results 2022: Schools in Stevenage and North Herts share success stories
  7. 10 Letchworth man handed class A drug charges

Her career-high ranking should allow her to compete in the first two grand slams of 2023 in Australia and France.

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

A woman was reportedly asked to get into a stranger's car twice near the Peartree shops, Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman twice 'asked to get in stranger's car' in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A black and white shop with blue pictures.

Gallery

PICTURED: Inside Stevenage's new three-storey eSports venue

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Outside the former Collenswood School and Barnwell campus site in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Traffic concerns delay decision on new Stevenage secondary school

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Knife found in Stevenage street

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Disgust after police tell mum to bin large knife found in Stevenage street

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon