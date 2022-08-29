Grand slams heave into view for Joanna Garland after ranking rise

Joanna Garland of Stevenage has broken into the top 300 in the world tennis rankings. - Credit: JOHN GARLAND

A young tennis player from Stevenage has passed a significant milestone in her burgeoning career after back-to-back victories.

Joanna Garland is now ranked in the world’s top 300 players after the wins on the International Tennis Federation women’s tour.

Those successes mean she has now racked up five tour wins although the two new additions to the palmares are her first at the W25 level.

Garland had to come from a set down against Japan’s Kyoka Okamura in the final at Foxhills in Surrey and she followed that up with two victories over former top-50 ranked players on her way to the second title at Aldershot.

There she beat India’s number one Ankita Raina in straight sets in the final.

Garland, who has just turned 21, represents Chinese Taipei and trains in Cambridge, is projected to rise to 275 in the latest rankings.

She has also become Chinese Taipei’s number one ranked female for the first time.

Her career-high ranking should allow her to compete in the first two grand slams of 2023 in Australia and France.