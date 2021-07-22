Letchworth Rugby Club legend plays his part in England's Six Nations success
- Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA
England's U20 rugby players did what both their senior counterparts and the country's football team could not and lifted silverware this year - with a small part of the U20 Six Nations success belonging well and truly to Letchworth Rugby Club.
Jimmy Tirrell is a former skipper of the Legends Lane club as well as a senior coach and he was involved in the backroom of the U20s as they beat Italy 27-17 in the final game to clinch the trophy and the grand slam.
Also an academy coach with Saracens, Tirrell was defence coach for the campaign and was delighted with claiming the trophy.
He said: “This has been a really rewarding experience for me and an honour to coach these young lads, many of whom will have a bright future in the Premiership and senior national side."
He hasn't forgotten his roots though and still guests at training sessions for the senior side at his old club.
He added: "There is some real talent for the future at Legends Lane as well so let’s hope that translates into next seasons league campaign."
