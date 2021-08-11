England Athletics Championship medal for Stevenage & North Herts' Jessica Astill
- Credit: PAUL KEEBLE
Jessica Astill ran a personal best time to claim bronze medal at the England Athletics U17 Championship in Manchester.
The Stevenage & North Herts Athletic Club athlete clocked 39.19 seconds, also a club record, to finish a fraction behind Etty Sisson of Charnwood and Rebecca Grieve of Pitreavie.
The times for each were the fastest in the UK this year and was five hundredths of a second quicker than she had run at the England Schools Championship last month.
Club-mate Aimie Taylor was also competing in the event with a clearance of 3.01m placing her eighth in the U17 pole vault.
Four from the club took part in the latest National Athletics League match at a soggy Chelmsford.
There were wins for Shannon Rapacchi in the senior women pole vault, her winning height 3.22m, while U20 Libby Taylor took the honours in the hammer with a throw of 44.47m
Ed Laws came second in the high jump after a heavy fall in the 400m hurdles ruled him out of the sprint hurdles and Georgia Shephard-Gazely came second In the women’s javelin with a throw of 30.35m.
