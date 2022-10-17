The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Stevenage's Jeff Ani Joseph enjoys good year of badminton success

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:08 PM October 17, 2022
Jeff Ani Joseph of Stevenage with some of his badminton medals.

Jeff Ani Joseph of Stevenage with some of his badminton medals. - Credit: ANI JOSEPH

North Hertfordshire's proclivity for producing excellent badminton players has another name to add to the mix - Jeff Ani Joseph.

The 14-year-old's most recent performance saw him claim two silver medals at the All-England U15 Gold tournament in Redbridge.

Both came in the doubles, the boys' event with Samuel Pulikoottil and the mixed doubles where he was paired with Anna George.

It was the latest in a long line of success this year for the Stevenage native which includes a bronze medal with Pulikoottil in the boys' double at the Slovenian Youth International.

He also played in the Hertfordshire Senior Restricted tournament where he won bronze in men's singles.

County success came last year in the U18 Restricted boy’s doubles, teamed this time with Jaxon Clarke, and in the U13 Restricted boys' doubles with Johan Joseph.

A mixed doubles success came with Saghana Thayapparan.

Most Read

  1. 1 Letchworth man risked his life to prevent fire from spreading
  2. 2 Government takes legal action against owner of Stevenage's Vista Tower
  3. 3 Man hospitalised after Stevenage assault
  1. 4 Data reveals GPs with fewest patients per doctor in Stevenage and North Herts
  2. 5 Sharon Taylor to enter House of Lords and step down as council leader
  3. 6 Plans approved to demolish two houses and build 20 flats in their place
  4. 7 Man charged following Letchworth fires
  5. 8 Stevenage hotel closed to accommodate asylum seekers
  6. 9 Owner of aggressive dog 'verbally abuses' woman
  7. 10 Man arrested following alleged arson spree in Letchworth

Joseph, who goes to John Henry Newman School, currently trains with Rayappan Badminton Academy in Stevenage, where ex-England player Suzanne miller is the head coach, Tripp Badminton Academy in Milton Keynes and with the Hertfordshire U18 squad.

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Vandalised car in the Westgate Shopping Centre Car Park in Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Vandals damage cars in town centre car park

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Outside Partyman World of Play in Stevenage

Stevenage's Partyman and Laser Kombat to permanently close

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Monkswood Way, with Asda to the left.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Car crashes into barrier in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A number of cadets in uniform, in a white building.

Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage Sea Cadets evicted due to housing development

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon