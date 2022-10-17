Stevenage's Jeff Ani Joseph enjoys good year of badminton success

Jeff Ani Joseph of Stevenage with some of his badminton medals. - Credit: ANI JOSEPH

North Hertfordshire's proclivity for producing excellent badminton players has another name to add to the mix - Jeff Ani Joseph.

The 14-year-old's most recent performance saw him claim two silver medals at the All-England U15 Gold tournament in Redbridge.

Both came in the doubles, the boys' event with Samuel Pulikoottil and the mixed doubles where he was paired with Anna George.

It was the latest in a long line of success this year for the Stevenage native which includes a bronze medal with Pulikoottil in the boys' double at the Slovenian Youth International.

He also played in the Hertfordshire Senior Restricted tournament where he won bronze in men's singles.

County success came last year in the U18 Restricted boy’s doubles, teamed this time with Jaxon Clarke, and in the U13 Restricted boys' doubles with Johan Joseph.

A mixed doubles success came with Saghana Thayapparan.

Joseph, who goes to John Henry Newman School, currently trains with Rayappan Badminton Academy in Stevenage, where ex-England player Suzanne miller is the head coach, Tripp Badminton Academy in Milton Keynes and with the Hertfordshire U18 squad.