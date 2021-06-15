Letchworth enjoy the trappings promotion brings but boss insists they'll continue to 'do it right'

Published: 4:32 PM June 15, 2021

Letchworth Eagles' promotion is not going to change the philosophy or the project at Pixmore - with manager Jason Valentine insisting the club will continue "to do things right".

After being thwarted by ground grading issues and then the COVID-19 pandemic, Eagles were rewarded by the FA as one of the clubs invited to be promoted into step six of the non-league football pyramid.

They will line up next season in Division One of the Spartan South Midland League and despite covering a wide area, with teams from Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire, the Eagles boss is ready to tackle the challenge in exactly the same way as before.

Valentine said: ""When I get asked how Letchworth will do at step six, my answer is always ‘we’ll do it right’.

"I’m not going to be pulled into whether or not we will stay there because the most important thing has always been about the project.

"I don’t know half the teams in there to be honest so I don’t know how good they are, but being brutally honest I’m just glad Letchworth are back where we are."

Marvin Samuel is the new assistant manager at Letchworth Eagles. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He will have have plenty of experience alongside him though after recruiting ex-Boreham Wood man Marvin Samuels as his number two, Martin Wells from Langford as coach with Glen Draper coming in as a player but "one who will support the management team".

Glen Draper has joined Letchworth Eagles to support the manager. - Credit: DANNY LOO

But one of the big things for him is the fact that Letchworth youngsters now have a clear and defined route into the first team, with the promotion also bringing the FA Cup and FA Youth Cup into the equation.

Valentine said: "It’s brilliant for the kids and I don’t have to lose players to all these other clubs. Why would you go anywhere else now?

"The last nine years have always been a project for Letchworth, developing an adult team mainly to give the kids a pathway into adult football.

"They believe in the project and the coaches beneath the seniors believe in our philosophy.

"To be sustainable you have to have a route into the first-team behind you."

Letchworth do have a trialists game on Saturday at 2pm and anybody interested in playing should email their CV to Jason.Valentine@letchworth.com

Pre-season training starts on June 23 with the first fixture on July 10 against Potton United.