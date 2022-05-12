New inclusive children's football session launches in Letchworth
- Credit: LETCHWORTH EAGLES FC
A new football training session has been launched in Letchworth aimed at players with a disability.
Led by Letchworth Eagles manager Jason Valentine, the Junior Ability Counts Inclusive Football group meets every Wednesday for an hour from 4pm.
With the help of the Herts Sports Partnership and Herts FA, it is held on the artificial pitch at the County Ground and will run for 12 weeks for children aged between seven and 15 and with all differing impairments.
Valentine said: "We will provide a safe fun learning environment for all players taking part and will be run by a qualified coach.
"All sessions offer the opportunity to participate in exciting and engaging practices. As well as developing skills within football, the program will also help improve social skills and confidence.
The aim of the coaching program is to create an enjoyable and safe environment for everybody to enjoy sport."
All sessions are outdoors so players should wear suitable footwear and clothing, including shin pads where appropriate, and bring their own drinks.
To join the Wednesday session, download a registration form and bring it along with you.
Most Read
- 1 Application submitted for multi-purpose events space on former bus station
- 2 Letchworth: Man escapes with 'basket full of alcohol' during Tesco break-in
- 3 Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near Lister Hospital in Stevenage
- 4 Year-long car park closure as construction for new multi-storey set to begin
- 5 Man charged with attempted kidnap in Stotfold and Letchworth
- 6 Spaceship 'landing' at school grabs Prime Minister's attention
- 7 Young mum's marathon effort after brain tumour diagnosis
- 8 Police called to rowdy crowd, disturbance and fire alarm at Stevenage pub
- 9 From saving Knebworth House to all-time great rock concerts – celebrating the life of Lord Cobbold
- 10 New train times arriving in Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City next week
For more information either email jason.valentine@letchworth.com or call 07788 391 609.