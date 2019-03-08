Thrilling finish but Ickleford fall just short of Langleybury win

Matt Baxter almost provided a thrilling victory for Ickleford against Langleybury. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Ickleford fell to a narrow loss after almost grabbing victory from the jaws of defeat against Langleybury.

When number 11 Michael Day joined Matt Baxter for the last wicket Ickleford required a further 82, what seemed like a forlorn hope.

But Baxter hit a further 70 in an innings of 118 not out including eight sixes and eight fours as the partnership of 73 reducing the requirement to just nine from four overs.

But they were undone by an excellent piece of fielding that saw Day run out trying to keep his partner on strike.

Sammy Fookes had been the backbone of the Ickleford innings with 45 before once again wickets fell all too quickly.

Langleybury managed 249 in their innings with brothers Matt and Luke Marsden taking 4-47 and 2-40 respectively.

The second team were also narrowly beaten, losing by eight runs to Clifton, despite Duncan Jenner's wonderful 114 not out.

Scott Dalrymple got three wickets but the thirds were well beaten at Bushey.