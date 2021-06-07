Ickleford hit bad memories for six with victory over Holtwhites Trinibis

Published: 12:09 PM June 7, 2021

Skipper Eswar Krishnamurthy's patient 50 helped Ickleford to victory over Holtwhites Trinibis in the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Ickleford roared back after the humiliation of one week earlier to record a fully-deserved victory over Holtwhites Trinibis in Herts Cricket League Division One.

Seven days ago they had mustered a mere 20 but display plenty of grit, determination and desire, they batted first, recording a match-winning 177 before bowling the visitors out for a 26-run victory.

It wasn't easy with the bat but Ickleford toughed it out, captain Eswar Krishnamurthy leading the way with a patient 50, backed up by support from Jak Phillips (24), Thomas Brown (24), Sam Draper (23) and Ben Mason (17).

The bowlers played their part too, making Holtwhites work for their runs. Sammy Fookes took 3-27 while Luke Dodd chipped in with 2-21.

The second team's woes though continued at Tewin where they fell to a 10-wicket loss, the chase knocked off in 14 overs.

Only Chris Lester on debut (18) Richard Brown and Charlie Jupp made double figures as Ickleford struggled to 84.

The thirds meanwhile were beaten at Datchworth by seven wickets.

Batting first and faced with good bowling, Richard Peareth (19) and Mark Howard (12) put up some resistance but Ickleford ended on 90.

They bowled well in reply, Fakhar Islam (1-12) the pick of the bowlers, but a solid 41 not out from Kemp took the hosts to their target in 32 overs.

Datchworth's first team meanwhile enjoyed a five-wicket win over Letchworth's seconds, their first success of the Division Three A season.

Steve Gregory's men were asked to field first but even after conceding 242-6, they were confident they could take advantage of an excellent batting track.

Martin Atkinson (2-59) just edged Luke Bennett (2-68) as the pick of the bowlers while for Letchworth Sarbjit Cahal's 65 was one run better than opener Yusuf Mayet, who had put on 82 for the first wicket with David Sprittles (35).

Letchworth had scored over 100 in the final 12 overs, part of the reason for Datchworth's confidence, but the home side started well, taking the first two wickets for 34.

They needed a steadying partnership and what they got was probably even more.

Bennett and Gregory displayed an excellent understanding in their running between the wickets and both capitalised on any loose deliveries.

Boundaries soon began to flow more regularly and their stand only ended when Gregory fell in the 32nd over to Dave Albon for a well-crafted 53, the pair having added 119 for the third wicket.

Bennett ploughed on though, falling five runs short of a deserved century.

He departed with 26 required from four overs but brother Tom (28*) and Steve Stroomer (18*) ensured that victory was claimed in the penultimate over.

Letchworth's first team also suffered defeat, their third in a row in the Championship to leave them at the foot of the table.

They made 189-9 at Flitwick, William Aitkenhead's 71 the undoubted star of their batting, but the hosts rattled off the required runs in just 41 overs, winning by six wickets.

The other three Saturday teams also lost but there was a maiden 50 for youngster Alex Kilby in the fourths.