Advanced search

Ickleford and Broxbourne have Herts Cricket League match abandoned due to rain

PUBLISHED: 06:55 29 July 2020

Eswar Krishnamurthy bowls for Ickleford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Eswar Krishnamurthy bowls for Ickleford. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Rain thwarted any hopes Ickleford had of building on an opening day victory in the Herts Cricket League.

Hosting Broxbourne in a Division One clash, and with one eye on the weather forecast, skipper Luke Marsden had no hesitation in putting the away side into bat.

Openers Gia Dissanayake (77) and Niall Robinson (26) posted 62 for the first wicket, before the latter was out to 16-year-old Thomas Brown, and Eswar Krishnamurthy took two wickets, recording figures of 2-40, before the rain intervened.

The second and third team games were also abandoned but not before Richard Brown made 96 for the twos and Ben Mason, who was 95 not out for the threes.

Better skies meant Sunday’s game against Henlow Blues was played to a finish, Ickleford winning by five wickets.

Ollie Ellis-Holmes and Richard Peareth each took two wickets while there was 98 from Jak Phillips and 59 from George Crouch.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Victim suffers potential ‘life-changing injuries’ after Letchworth pub assault

A man has been hospitalied with

Stevenage daughter’s scam warning after mum, 80, falls for phoney ‘Amazon’ call

Annie, 80, was targeted by fraudsters who convinced her to give them her bank details. Picture: courtesy of Anne Davison

‘Horrific and cowardly’ Hitchin burglar jailed after forcing his way into Letchworth family home

Ashley Nightingale, of no fixed address, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, July 24. Picture: Herts police

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Victim suffers potential ‘life-changing injuries’ after Letchworth pub assault

A man has been hospitalied with

Stevenage daughter’s scam warning after mum, 80, falls for phoney ‘Amazon’ call

Annie, 80, was targeted by fraudsters who convinced her to give them her bank details. Picture: courtesy of Anne Davison

‘Horrific and cowardly’ Hitchin burglar jailed after forcing his way into Letchworth family home

Ashley Nightingale, of no fixed address, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, July 24. Picture: Herts police

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Ickleford and Broxbourne have Herts Cricket League match abandoned due to rain

Eswar Krishnamurthy bowls for Ickleford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage return to training determined to prove ‘it doesn’t matter what league we are in’

Alex Revell of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Baldock dad breaks leg trying to stop savage brick attack on homeless man in Stevenage

Police enquiries are continuing into a reported attack in a Stevenage alleyway, where a homeless man is said to have been repeatedly hit with a brick. Picture: ARCHANT

Mum with passion for plant-based gourmet fare starts North Herts business

Suellen Morris, right, with Gourmet Alternative business partner Ivona Ivanovska Hodges selling their selected plant-based goods at market. Picture; Gourmet Alternative. Picture: Gourmet Alternative

Enjoy Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House garden theatre

Immersion Theatre will present The Wind in the Willows at Knebworth House. Picture: Supplied by Knebworth House / Immersion Theatre