Ickleford and Broxbourne have Herts Cricket League match abandoned due to rain

Eswar Krishnamurthy bowls for Ickleford. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Rain thwarted any hopes Ickleford had of building on an opening day victory in the Herts Cricket League.

Hosting Broxbourne in a Division One clash, and with one eye on the weather forecast, skipper Luke Marsden had no hesitation in putting the away side into bat.

Openers Gia Dissanayake (77) and Niall Robinson (26) posted 62 for the first wicket, before the latter was out to 16-year-old Thomas Brown, and Eswar Krishnamurthy took two wickets, recording figures of 2-40, before the rain intervened.

The second and third team games were also abandoned but not before Richard Brown made 96 for the twos and Ben Mason, who was 95 not out for the threes.

Better skies meant Sunday’s game against Henlow Blues was played to a finish, Ickleford winning by five wickets.

Ollie Ellis-Holmes and Richard Peareth each took two wickets while there was 98 from Jak Phillips and 59 from George Crouch.