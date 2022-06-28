Krishnamurthy steers Ickleford past Stevenage

Eswar Krishnamurthy led Ickleford to a sensational three-wicket win over Stevenage with a brilliant innings.

At 147-4 with 15 overs left and with an injury to Chris Lester reducing Ickleford to 10 men, Stevenage looked set for a big total.

But they collapsed to 162 thanks to Adam Parkins (3-15) and Duncan Jenner (3-24), after Luke Marsden had conceded only 14 runs in his 10 overs and Krishnamurthy nabbed 2-37.

Ickleford slumped to 62-6 in reply, before captain Marsden joined Krishnamurthy in an 89-run stand and scored a patient 17.

Marsden fell with his side 12 runs short, but Krishnamurthy finished things off in style with three boundaries to end up unbeaten on 96.

James Dermont (16) and Parkins (15) also chipped in for Ickleford.

The seconds made 218 at Sawbridgeworth, led by Russell Dermont (49), Sam Giggle (47), Nadeem Akthar (35 not out) and Richard Peareth (24).

But after reducing Sawbo to 35-3, they saw two good partnerships take the game away from them. Akthar (2-42) and Scot Crouch (2-44) nabbed braces.

The 10-man thirds reduced Stevenage fifths to 65-6 before aggressive lower-order hitting lifted the total to 153-8.

Scott Dalrymple took three wickets, as James Kench, Harry Chan and Bharath Puttur took one apiece.

And Ickleford batted steadily in reply as Raj Devitt made 39 and Peter Robinson 27, before falling short on 146.

The fourths had a brilliant seven-run win over Bengeo, after a brilliant debut century from Henry Brown and starts by Ian Cheesman (24) and Sam Larsen (18).

Larsen took 2-22 to contain Bengeo, with Tom Styles, Andrew Jefford and Daniel Curry bowling well.

A tight spell by Roy Izzard held Bengeo up, before Noah Jefford kept his nerve in the last over to seal victory.

Baldock made it six wins in a row with success at Boxmoor, after recovering from 118-5 to post 234-9.

Adam Hewitt (74) and Luke Mongston, with a rapid 55, led the way, before Boxmoor fell to 118-8 and were all out for 190.

Alistair Jones (3-45), James Peacock (2-21) and James Rist (2-17) had most success with the ball for Baldock.

Sunny Singh, Ian Williams and Jack Barnard made fifties as the seconds piled up 262-8 against Hertford fourths, who reached 218-5 in reply.

But the thirds lost by 14 runs to Hatfield & Crusaders, who made 175, after a half-century from Sean Flynn and the Sunday XI went down by eight wickets against Golden.