Improvement again for Ickleford despite St Margaretsbury loss

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:02 PM June 15, 2021   
Ickleford's Jon Hilliard faces a delivery

Jon Hilliard top scored for Ickleford in their Herts Cricket League match with St Margaretsbury. - Credit: DANNY LOO

There was much to be happy with in their performance despite Ickleford's loss away to St Margaretsbury.

The home team amassed 271-9 in the Herts Cricket League Division One match thanks to a fine unbeaten 119 from David Murphy and half-centuries from openers Aiden Read (61) and Simon Tilbury (54).

Duncan Jenner 3-38 and Luke Marsden 3-30 led the fightback for Ickleford and although weakened, they battled valiantly with the bat too before falling 54 runs short on 217-6.

Jon Hilliard top-scored with 57 not out and good support was provided by Adam Ross (31*), Tom Willoughby (35), Sam Fookes (29) and Jenner (21).

The seconds are still without a win this year after a one-wicket defeat to Bentley Heath.

Fakhar Islam got 48 not out as they passed 100 for the first time this year and he also took 3-28 with the ball, backed up by 3-25 from Ollie Ellis Holmes, but Bentley Heath's last pair squeezed home.

The thirds did win for the first time though, beating Cockfosters by 19 runs.

Matt Gray got 44 and Ed Davies 35 not out while Nick Webb, Mark Howard and Dave Baker got two wickets each.





