Ickleford suffer big defeat to Ampthill in latest Herts Cricket League outing

PUBLISHED: 15:50 02 September 2020

Luke Marsden was his usual frugal self with the ball for Ickleford against Ampthill. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ickleford suffered a heavy 139-run defeat to Ampthill to slip below neighbours Hitchin in the table.

Ampthill won the toss and their openers put on a quick 52 before the introduction of impressive youngster Thomas Brown (3-23) and the frugal Luke Marsden reduced them to 79-5.

However, the middle order kicked on and they finished on 183 all out.

A quick shower at tea livened the wicket up and the Ampthill opening bowlers took advantage of the conditions, bowling a full length and extracting a little movement.

James Gage bagged 5-19 and Will Sneath 2-19 as the village boys tumbled to 44 all out in less than 19 overs. Only Duncan Jenner made it to double figures.

The seconds’ game was cancelled but aggressive batting by Dave Pursey (41) and Ben Mason (71*) plus 4-28 from Nick Webb guided the third team to victory in a rain-affected game at home to Tewin.

