Ickleford scramble to tie after emotional rollercoaster with Leverstock Green

Axel Morris took three wickets for Ickleford against Leverstock Green. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ickleford put in a superb fielding performance to tie with Leverstock Green in Division One of the Herts Cricket League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a match that put supporters on an emotional rollercoaster and was defined by four distinct quarters.

It started well enough with Ickleford ticking along nicely in the first half of their innings.

However, after getting to 96-2 in 24 overs, Eswar Krishnamurthy (34) and Matt Baxter (30) putting on 57 for the third wicket, they lost seven wickets for just 16 runs and only a last wicket partnership of 17 got them to 132.

In reply Leverstock Green were 31-6 with Ickleford skipper Luke Marsden claiming 4-15 but a seventh-wicket partnership of 59 changed the situation.

Mahanama got them level with two wickets left but he holed out for 42 and two balls later Leverstock’s last man was caught behind for the tie.

Axel Morris finished on 3-29.

Ickleford seconds won a high-scoring encounter with their Knebworth counterparts.

They amassed 253-6 from their 45 overs thanks mainly to a 150 partnership between Jak Phillips (75) and Charlie Jupp (79).

In reply Scot Crouch took four wickets and Luke Dodd three as Knebworth got to 219 with two overs left.

The thirds lost by four wickets at Broxbourne although three of their four debutants picked up wickets.

Shashi Mishra got two and there was one each for Frank Finch and Archie McIntosh while the other, Asish Mishra, kept wicket.

Earlier there were runs for Mark Howard (34) and Syd Miranda (31*).