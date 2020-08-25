Advanced search

Ickleford scramble to tie after emotional rollercoaster with Leverstock Green

PUBLISHED: 16:56 25 August 2020

Axel Morris took three wickets for Ickleford against Leverstock Green. Picture: DANNY LOO

Axel Morris took three wickets for Ickleford against Leverstock Green. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Ickleford put in a superb fielding performance to tie with Leverstock Green in Division One of the Herts Cricket League.

It was a match that put supporters on an emotional rollercoaster and was defined by four distinct quarters.

It started well enough with Ickleford ticking along nicely in the first half of their innings.

However, after getting to 96-2 in 24 overs, Eswar Krishnamurthy (34) and Matt Baxter (30) putting on 57 for the third wicket, they lost seven wickets for just 16 runs and only a last wicket partnership of 17 got them to 132.

In reply Leverstock Green were 31-6 with Ickleford skipper Luke Marsden claiming 4-15 but a seventh-wicket partnership of 59 changed the situation.

Mahanama got them level with two wickets left but he holed out for 42 and two balls later Leverstock’s last man was caught behind for the tie.

Axel Morris finished on 3-29.

Ickleford seconds won a high-scoring encounter with their Knebworth counterparts.

They amassed 253-6 from their 45 overs thanks mainly to a 150 partnership between Jak Phillips (75) and Charlie Jupp (79).

In reply Scot Crouch took four wickets and Luke Dodd three as Knebworth got to 219 with two overs left.

The thirds lost by four wickets at Broxbourne although three of their four debutants picked up wickets.

Shashi Mishra got two and there was one each for Frank Finch and Archie McIntosh while the other, Asish Mishra, kept wicket.

Earlier there were runs for Mark Howard (34) and Syd Miranda (31*).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman sustains ‘serious injuries’ after branch falls on car near Little Wymondley

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

CCTV appeal after cigarettes and tobacco stolen in Letchworth

Police want to trace two men who may be able to assist with enquries after a large quantity of tobacco products were stolen from a Tesco store in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Weather warning in place as Storm Francis set to hit Herts

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place from tomorrow as Storm Francis is set to hit Herts. Picture: trendobjects

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Road closed near Little Wymondley after ‘serious’ crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Blakemore End Road near Little Wymondley. Picture: BHC Road Policing Unit

Latest from the The Comet

Ickleford scramble to tie after emotional rollercoaster with Leverstock Green

Axel Morris took three wickets for Ickleford against Leverstock Green. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts schools talk COVID-19 outbreak response, mask wearing and additional bus services ahead of September return

Schoolchildren will have to get used to the 'new normal' once school restarts in September. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tasty food menus announced for Pub in the Park’s drive in Garden Party at Knebworth

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's Bar & Grill will be serving up food at the new Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House in September.

Herts police create racial equality group after Floyd death and ahead of sit-in at HQ in Welwyn Garden City

Black Lives Matter march in July after alleged police brutality in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

Art installation created by people living with dementia unveiled in Stevenage underpass

The new art installation consists of posters made by Stevenage residents living with dementia. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council