Ickleford sides both suffer defeat in final warm-up games for Herts Cricket League season

Published: 11:15 AM May 5, 2021

Luke Marsden was among the wickets in Ickleford's final pre-season game. - Credit: DANNY LOO

After a great double victory over Preston last week Ickleford were quickly brought back to earth after a double defeat to Flitwick in the last of their pre-season encounters.

The first team were weaker than seven days before and were well beaten by their Flitwick counterparts.

They did well to limit Flitwick to 178-9 from their 40 overs. Thomas Brown took 3-49 and Luke Marsden 3-34 but in reply Ickleford lost both openers cheaply and never recovered.

Only Matt Baxter with 28 made any impression and only two other batsmen made double-figures, Sam Draper and Brown getting 15 each, the latter unbeaten.

It left them all out for 93.

The seconds were playing a Flitwick second team who rank five divisions higher in the league.

They hit 280-7 in their 40 overs with Mark Howard taking 2-24, and Ollie Ellis Holmes and Frank Finch getting one each.

In reply, Ickleford were skittled for just 62, with only Richard Brown (20) and Mark Schumann (14) hitting double digits.