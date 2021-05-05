Ickleford sides both suffer defeat in final warm-up games for Herts Cricket League season
- Credit: DANNY LOO
After a great double victory over Preston last week Ickleford were quickly brought back to earth after a double defeat to Flitwick in the last of their pre-season encounters.
The first team were weaker than seven days before and were well beaten by their Flitwick counterparts.
They did well to limit Flitwick to 178-9 from their 40 overs. Thomas Brown took 3-49 and Luke Marsden 3-34 but in reply Ickleford lost both openers cheaply and never recovered.
Only Matt Baxter with 28 made any impression and only two other batsmen made double-figures, Sam Draper and Brown getting 15 each, the latter unbeaten.
It left them all out for 93.
The seconds were playing a Flitwick second team who rank five divisions higher in the league.
They hit 280-7 in their 40 overs with Mark Howard taking 2-24, and Ollie Ellis Holmes and Frank Finch getting one each.
Most Read
- 1 What can open when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday, May 17?
- 2 Marriotts School pays tribute to 'happy and vibrant' student Julia Blackham
- 3 Wildlife trust launches appeal to save Astonbury Wood
- 4 Hitchin Festival to make triumphant return this summer
- 5 Schoolgirl passes away following medical episode
- 6 Valuables recovered after Stevenage arrest
- 7 'We must act now' - villagers in renewed fight to save pub
- 8 Emotional family reunions prompt care home to act
- 9 Hitchin's Market Theatre set to reopen with live entertainment and the return of the adult panto
- 10 Teacher who goes above and beyond for students shortlisted for Teacher of the Year award
In reply, Ickleford were skittled for just 62, with only Richard Brown (20) and Mark Schumann (14) hitting double digits.