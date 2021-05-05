Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Ickleford sides both suffer defeat in final warm-up games for Herts Cricket League season

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:15 AM May 5, 2021   
Luke Marsden of Ickleford Cricket Club

Luke Marsden was among the wickets in Ickleford's final pre-season game. - Credit: DANNY LOO

After a great double victory over Preston last week Ickleford were quickly brought back to earth after a double defeat to Flitwick in the last of their pre-season encounters.

The first team were weaker than seven days before and were well beaten by their Flitwick counterparts.

They did well to limit Flitwick to 178-9 from their 40 overs. Thomas Brown took 3-49 and Luke Marsden 3-34 but in reply Ickleford lost both openers cheaply and never recovered.

Only Matt Baxter with 28 made any impression and only two other batsmen made double-figures, Sam Draper and Brown getting 15 each, the latter unbeaten.

It left them all out for 93.

The seconds were playing a Flitwick second team who rank five divisions higher in the league.

They hit 280-7 in their 40 overs with Mark Howard taking 2-24, and Ollie Ellis Holmes and Frank Finch getting one each.

In reply, Ickleford were skittled for just 62, with only Richard Brown (20) and Mark Schumann (14) hitting double digits.

Cricket
Ickleford News

