Ickleford Cricket Club starting to show signs of getting back to normal after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:52 03 June 2020

No matches yet but Ickleford Cricket Club are at least back in the nets. Picture: KARYN HADDON



Reality may still be some way off but with the lockdown slowly easing, life is beginning to return to some sort of normality at Ickleford Cricket Club.

Matches remain off until at least next month but players are able to get into the refurbished nets and hone their skills.

Only two people are allowed in one net for now with ECB guidelines being stringently followed and very strict hygiene and safety measures including social distancing also in place.

A spokesman said: “Some of our juniors have enjoyed coaching from England U19 and Northampton coach Luke Swan and they are soon to be coached on a weekly basis by the popular Richard Jerome.

“This together with spending over £11,000 on our outfield show we are trying to be ready for the resumption of competitive cricket.”

The club are always looking for new players and anyone interested should email luke.marsden1@hotmail.com or pjpscott@ntlworld.com for the juniors for more details.

