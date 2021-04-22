Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

And the new! All change at Ickleford with different look to a number of teams

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:15 AM April 22, 2021   
Matt Baxter in action for Ickleford CC

Matt Baxter is the new first-team captain at Ickleford Cricket Club. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Ickleford Cricket Club will head into the new season with not only a new man at the helm but also a brand-new team.

Matt Baxter replaces Luke Marsden as skipper of the Herts Cricket League Division One side's first team while a fourth team from the Walnut Way-based club will take their place in the league's Regional Division C North.

They will be captained by Ian Cheesman.

The other sides are unchanged. Richard Brown and Mark Howard will continue as second and third team captains while Rob Day will look after the Sunday side.

Ickleford will also run four junior teams this year at U9, U10, U11 and U13 age groups.

They will also take part again taking part in the Allstars programme, an ECB-driven initiative aimed at children between five and eight.

With two grounds, in Ickleford and Holwell, there will be plenty opportunity to watch what should be a very busy summer of cricket but if anyone is interested in playing, either at senior or junior level, then contact Roy Izzard on 07803 202 498.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major application submitted for 1,500 new homes on land west of Stevenage
  2. 2 11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery
  3. 3 Will loss of free parking cause death of high street?
  1. 4 Man jailed after threatening terrified neighbour with rape and arson
  2. 5 Bringing home the bacon: Martyn's joy at Radio 1 rasher fame
  3. 6 Urgent appeal to fix charity's leaky roof
  4. 7 Stevenage's Banksy brings another community mural to town's underpasses
  5. 8 Man left seriously injured after motorcycle crash
  6. 9 Baby boutique born in lockdown welcomes first customers
  7. 10 Venue loss forces lifeline community group to close
Cricket

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuttys Lane street view

Arrest made after car crashes and overturns in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The latest coronavirus figures for Stevenage and North Hertfordshire have been revealed. Picture...

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts as restrictions ease

Jacob Thorburn

person
Two victims were allegedly assaulted with bricks in Stevenage Old Town on 'Super Saturday'. Photo: J

Police crack down on street drinking in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Glo & Blo had only been established for eight months before the pandemic hit in March 2020

Lockdown Easing

Glam bar welcomes back first clients after months of lockdown

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus