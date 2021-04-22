And the new! All change at Ickleford with different look to a number of teams

Published: 6:15 AM April 22, 2021

Matt Baxter is the new first-team captain at Ickleford Cricket Club. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Ickleford Cricket Club will head into the new season with not only a new man at the helm but also a brand-new team.

Matt Baxter replaces Luke Marsden as skipper of the Herts Cricket League Division One side's first team while a fourth team from the Walnut Way-based club will take their place in the league's Regional Division C North.

They will be captained by Ian Cheesman.

The other sides are unchanged. Richard Brown and Mark Howard will continue as second and third team captains while Rob Day will look after the Sunday side.

Ickleford will also run four junior teams this year at U9, U10, U11 and U13 age groups.

They will also take part again taking part in the Allstars programme, an ECB-driven initiative aimed at children between five and eight.

With two grounds, in Ickleford and Holwell, there will be plenty opportunity to watch what should be a very busy summer of cricket but if anyone is interested in playing, either at senior or junior level, then contact Roy Izzard on 07803 202 498.