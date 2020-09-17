Advanced search

Howard Garden Bowls Club rise against adversity as new competition proves a success

PUBLISHED: 06:48 19 September 2020

Howard Garden Bowls Club have made the most of a difficult summer.

Howard Garden Bowls Club have made the most of a difficult summer.

Archant

It may have been a difficult summer for Howard Garden Bowls Club but that have shown they are more than ready to battle through the adversity.

Like a number of other sports clubs, they were badly affected by restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus.

All league games against other clubs were cancelled but roll-ups were eventually allowed and these have morphed into a brand-new competition, played in a shorter 11-end format.

Twelve players took part in two mini leagues with the winners taking part in a play-off, won by Tony Wood in a tense final against Ian Marvell on the final end.

Chairwoman Jill Roberson said: “It was great in these difficult times to see so many club members taking part in or watching competitive bowls again but I do hope that the Covid Cup is a one-off trophy and we will be able to recommence our normal bowls programme next season.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hitchin school to reopen tomorrow, with new mask rules and staggered timetables

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Attempted robbery of teenage boy in Stevenage

A 17-year-old boy was approached by five men, who circled him and demanded money in Stevenage. Picture: Google

Hitchin primary school to remain open after pupil tests positive for COVID-19

Samuel Lucas JMI school in Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hitchin school to reopen tomorrow, with new mask rules and staggered timetables

Hitchin Boys' School has closed after a member of teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Stevenage and North Herts

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Attempted robbery of teenage boy in Stevenage

A 17-year-old boy was approached by five men, who circled him and demanded money in Stevenage. Picture: Google

Hitchin primary school to remain open after pupil tests positive for COVID-19

Samuel Lucas JMI school in Hitchin. Picture: Google Maps

Appeal after lump of concrete thrown through window of Stevenage home

An appeal has been launched after criminal damage was caused to a window of a house in Jessop Road, Stevenage

Latest from the The Comet

Howard Garden Bowls Club rise against adversity as new competition proves a success

Howard Garden Bowls Club have made the most of a difficult summer.

Lister and New QEII set for £6 million funding boost

Lister Hospital in Stevenage and the New QEII are set to receive a £6million funding boost. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust

Bassingbourn murder investigation: Ian Stewart’s plea hearing postponed

Ian Stewart is charged with the murder of his wife Diane in 2010 . Picture: Herts police

Stevenage Borough Council leader issues statement as coronavirus case numbers climb

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor encourages people to do their part to tackle the coronavirus. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Stevenage paedophile given harsher sentence after Solicitor General intervenes

Robert Woolner was initially sentenced to 12 months in prison at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO