Howard Garden Bowls Club rise against adversity as new competition proves a success

Howard Garden Bowls Club have made the most of a difficult summer. Archant

It may have been a difficult summer for Howard Garden Bowls Club but that have shown they are more than ready to battle through the adversity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Like a number of other sports clubs, they were badly affected by restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus.

All league games against other clubs were cancelled but roll-ups were eventually allowed and these have morphed into a brand-new competition, played in a shorter 11-end format.

Twelve players took part in two mini leagues with the winners taking part in a play-off, won by Tony Wood in a tense final against Ian Marvell on the final end.

Chairwoman Jill Roberson said: “It was great in these difficult times to see so many club members taking part in or watching competitive bowls again but I do hope that the Covid Cup is a one-off trophy and we will be able to recommence our normal bowls programme next season.”