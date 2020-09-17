Howard Garden Bowls Club rise against adversity as new competition proves a success
PUBLISHED: 06:48 19 September 2020
Archant
It may have been a difficult summer for Howard Garden Bowls Club but that have shown they are more than ready to battle through the adversity.
Like a number of other sports clubs, they were badly affected by restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus.
All league games against other clubs were cancelled but roll-ups were eventually allowed and these have morphed into a brand-new competition, played in a shorter 11-end format.
Twelve players took part in two mini leagues with the winners taking part in a play-off, won by Tony Wood in a tense final against Ian Marvell on the final end.
Chairwoman Jill Roberson said: “It was great in these difficult times to see so many club members taking part in or watching competitive bowls again but I do hope that the Covid Cup is a one-off trophy and we will be able to recommence our normal bowls programme next season.”
