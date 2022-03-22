Penultimate weekend of hockey keeps promotion dreams alive at Stevenage and Blueharts

The men's first team at Blueharts Hockey Club enjoyed a big win at Ipswich. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

Two sides from Stevenage Hockey Club kept their ambitions alive on the penultimate weekend of the season but there was a blow for a third.

The ladies' first team remain top of the standings in East League Division Two South West after goals from Zoe Haddow and Liz Phoenix gave them a 2-0 win over Letchworth seconds.

They are still three points ahead of Hertford who they visit on Saturday for a last day showdown.

Katherine Swarbrick meanwhile got the only goal as the second team beat Hertford 1-0, leaving them third in the able one point behind Blueharts thirds.

The men's seconds though suffered a 3-1 loss to Hertford leaving them three points behind Welwyn Garden City and third in Division Four South West.

Elsewhere there was a fine 4-1 win for the ladies' fifth team at Shefford & Sandy, thanks to goals from Suzie Strange (two), Frances Rea and Laura O'Donnell, and a 3-3 draw for the men's first team at home to Harpenden.

Mike Oliver, Aiden Parker and Niall Trimble had scored to put them 3-0 ahead but Harps fought back to claim a pleasing point, even if it knocked them off the top of the table on goal difference.

The men's first team at Blueharts had a memorable 3-2 win away to Ipswich in the East League Premier Division.

Richard Julian, Ben Bayley and Harvey Walton-Adams got the goals as second-placed Ipswich fell to a first defeat after six straight wins.

Blueharts host Letchworth in their final game.

In the ladies' section the firsts bet Brentwood 2-1 with Grace Brady and Helen Clarke on target while the seconds drew 2-2 at Harpenden with goals from Niccara Berry and Carly Madders.

A goal from Katy Francis and two for Isla Campbell helped the thirds to a 3-0 win over Bedford while the fourths drew 3-3 against Harpenden, Emily Bull (two) and Amy Williams the scorers.

The fifths completed the good form with a 2-0 win over Welwyn courtesy of Isadora Rutter and Sophie Burston.

Blueharts Hockey Club's U12 boys impressed at the regional finals in King's Lynn. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

The U12 boys meanwhile were at the regional finals in King's Lynn, eventually finishing fourth but only after a last-minute goal had sent them out of the semi-final against Dereham.