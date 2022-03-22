The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Penultimate weekend of hockey keeps promotion dreams alive at Stevenage and Blueharts

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:46 PM March 22, 2022
The men's first team at Blueharts Hockey Club enjoyed a big win at Ipswich.

Two sides from Stevenage Hockey Club kept their ambitions alive on the penultimate weekend of the season but there was a blow for a third.

The ladies' first team remain top of the standings in East League Division Two South West after goals from Zoe Haddow and Liz Phoenix gave them a 2-0 win over Letchworth seconds.

They are still three points ahead of Hertford who they visit on Saturday for a last day showdown.

Katherine Swarbrick meanwhile got the only goal as the second team beat Hertford 1-0, leaving them third in the able one point behind Blueharts thirds.

The men's seconds though suffered a 3-1 loss to Hertford leaving them three points behind Welwyn Garden City and third in Division Four South West.

Elsewhere there was a fine 4-1 win for the ladies' fifth team at Shefford & Sandy, thanks to goals from Suzie Strange (two), Frances Rea and Laura O'Donnell, and a 3-3 draw for the men's first team at home to Harpenden.

Mike Oliver, Aiden Parker and Niall Trimble had scored to put them 3-0 ahead but Harps fought back to claim a pleasing point, even if it knocked them off the top of the table on goal difference.

The men's first team at Blueharts had a memorable 3-2 win away to Ipswich in the East League Premier Division.

Richard Julian, Ben Bayley and Harvey Walton-Adams got the goals as second-placed Ipswich fell to a first defeat after six straight wins.

Blueharts host Letchworth in their final game.

In the ladies' section the firsts bet Brentwood 2-1 with Grace Brady and Helen Clarke on target while the seconds drew 2-2 at Harpenden with goals from Niccara Berry and Carly Madders.

A goal from Katy Francis and two for Isla Campbell helped the thirds to a 3-0 win over Bedford while the fourths drew 3-3 against Harpenden, Emily Bull (two) and Amy Williams the scorers.

The fifths completed the good form with a 2-0 win over Welwyn courtesy of Isadora Rutter and Sophie Burston.

Blueharts Hockey Club's U12 boys impressed at the regional finals in King's Lynn.

The U12 boys meanwhile were at the regional finals in King's Lynn, eventually finishing fourth but only after a last-minute goal had sent them out of the semi-final against Dereham.

