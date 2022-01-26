Stevenage enjoy unbeaten weekend while Blueharts youngsters shine at Saints

Stevenage enjoyed a weekend to remember as all seven teams who played finished unbeaten.

The ladies section saw two wins and two draws.

The firsts travelled to Harpenden and stayed top of the East League Division Two South West table with a 2-0 win.

The home side had started the day in third place but Stevenage, who only had the bare 11, produced a solid performance with goals from Liz Phoenix and Joanne Biggs handed them the win.

The other win came in a friendly match for the sixths against Welwyn Garden City. A hat-trick from Holly Mann and one for Tania Makumire gave them a 4-2 success.

The seconds drew 2-2 at home to Bedford while the fourths shared an amazing 10 goals with West Herts.

There was one draw for the men too, the thirds holding home side Broxbourne 3-3 with all three goals coming from Simon Russell. The player of the match award went to young debutant Thomas Cowan.

The first team were also at Broxbourne and goals from Dan Farnan, Niall Trimble and Jack Scott gave them a 3-1 win and leaves them seventh in Division Two South West.

The result of the day though belonged to the seconds who beat rivals Blueharts fifths 10-1.

There were mitigating circumstances, a painful blow to the young keeper leaving Blueharts minus a netminder for three of them.

But this was a superb performance from the Stevenage team, although the individual spotlight went to Tom Woolley who got nine of the 10 goals, James Hamilton getting the other.

There were better fortunes for some of the other Blueharts teams, most notably the U16 girls who beat St Albans 3-1 on Sunday with goals from Izzy Rutter, Becky Brierton and Sophie Barker.

Head coach Alice Winton said: "These young ladies had the belief and skill set to play outstanding hockey, with positivity and support for each other.

"They were determined, competitive and had an incredible work rate from start to finish"

One day earlier a solitary Nick Ross goal helped the men's firsts to a 1-0 win over Chelmsford while the fourths beat Bishop's Stortford 3-1, goals from Paul Krishman, Harry Macdonald and Thomas Sadler, and the sixths Bedford Vets 2-1.

Jack Ryan and Barry Smith scored there.

For the ladies the thirds won 3-0 against Stortford with goals from Katy Francis, Victoria Arellano and Isla Campbell, while the fifths had Danielle Flood to thank for a 1-0 win at Berkhamsted & Hemel.