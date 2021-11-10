Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Ladies lead the way for Stevenage while Blueharts happy with their winning haul

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:45 PM November 10, 2021
The ladies' fourth team at Stevenage Hockey Club enjoyed a 3-0 win over Rickmansworth.

There was almost a clean sweep in the ladies' section of Stevenage Hockey Club on another hugely pleasing weekend.

The first-team cruised to a 2-0 win over Berkhamsted & Hemel at home, Zoe Haddow scoring early in the East League Division Two South West clash, before Larissa Aldred added the cherry on top of the cake with a second 10 seconds from time.

Becca McGrellis scored for the thirds in a 1-0 win over Harpenden and the fifths also beat Harps, winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from Bettie Mann, Hilary Davies and Suzie Strange in what was a great team performance.

The biggest win came from the fourths who won 3-0 away to Rickmansworth.

They travelled with a strong team and led 2-0 by half-time, Laura Owen-Brown getting both of them, before Jane Parker wrapped things up in the second period.

The sixth-team were the only ones to lose, beaten 2-0 at Bishop's Stortford and there was a 1-1 for the seconds against Blueharts thirds, Katie Tempest scoring for Stevenage.

In the men's section there was a great win for the first-team, beating the previously unbeaten St Albans 3-2 with two goals for Aiden Parker and one from William Hugo Popplewell, while the twos played out a thrilling 4-4 draw at Welwyn Garden City that was actually 0-0 at the break.

Harry O’Donnell, Harry Wheeler, James Hamilton and Tom Woolley got the goals as Stevenage fought back after trailing 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3.

The thirds lost 3-1 in the top of the table clash with Royston, Simon Russell the scorer, while Ian Brown got two as the fourths were beaten 5-2 at Luton.

The men's second team at Blueharts Hockey Club.

Blueharts had a good weekend too with seven wins from their 13 senior games.

They included 3-2 successes for both first teams, the men beating Saffron Walden with a double from James Byford and one for Dylan Parker, while the ladies saw off Waltham Forest thanks to an Alice Seymour hat-trick.

The men's second team had a back and forth battle with St Albans, eventually shading it 2-1 with a double from Ashley Hammond.

