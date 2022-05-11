Blueharts mixed team stun Dereham as comeback books semi-final spot

Blueharts' mixed team needed an outstanding comeback to stake a place in the England Hockey National Mixed semi-finals.

They trailed 2-0 at home to Dereham at half-time but after several heated tackles that brought a yellow card to each side, the Hitchin-based club found their stride.

Ben Bayley’s reverse aerial shot across goal was deflected in by Jason Trickett and the duo combined minutes later to level the scores.

And with the home crowd providing the vocal energy, U18 Paige Vorster scored on the back post following a cross from Jay Livermore. and the latter wrapped things up by firing high into the roof of the net for a 4-2 win.

Stevenage ladies meanwhile are involved with the Broxbourne Summer League.

They began with a 4-1 win over Bishop's Stortford Acolytes, Joanne Biggs and Lennie Mac getting two each,, and they followed it up with a similar score against the host club.

Biggs scored again while Claire Westie and Nikki Greaves (two) added the others.

They made it three wins from three with a 3-0 success over Chicksticks.