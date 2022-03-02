County, regional and national success for Blueharts Hockey Club

Blueharts Hockey Club's U10s are the new county champions. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

There was trophy joy at Blueharts Hockey Club in an action-packed weekend.

The juniors were at the Hertfordshire County Tournaments with the U10 boys' A-team winning the title and qualifying for the regional championship along with Hertford.

The girls missed out on qualifying by goal difference in a three-way tie for second place.

Blueharts Hockey Club's U12 boys have reached the regional finals. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

The U12 boys also qualified for regionals after a tense wait to see if they had won enough games to go through.

They won four and drew one of the seven games played, just enough to finish second.

The girls had a tough start to the tournament against the top two teams but grew into the competition, winning the final match.

Blueharts Hockey Club's mixed team are through to the last 16 of the national tournament. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

The mixed team meanwhile are through to the last-16 of the England Hockey National Championship after a 10-goal battle with St Albans.

They drew 5-5 with goals from Jason Trickett (two), Daniel Fair, Jay Livermore and James Byford, enough to book their passage.

Saturday's games saw wins in the ladies' section for the first team, 2-0 away to Waltham Forest with goals from Annie Nicholls and Olivia Marsh, the thirds at Stevenage, Alice Saunders and Victoria Arellano on target in the 2-1 win, and the fourths, winning 4-1 at Luton.

Charlotte Aves, Isla Watts and a brace from Alice Winton secured the victory.

The fifths and sixths also won.

The fives beat Letchworth fifths 4-0 with goals from Isadora Rutter, Scarlett Lait, Becky Brierton and Danielle Flood while the sixth team had Helen Ferguson, Gina Joseph and Gracie Deller (two) on target in a 4-1 win over Chiltern.

Success in the men’s section was secured by the fourths, 3-2 at Shefford & Sandy with Harry Macdonald and Paul Krishman (two) the scorers, while the colts beat Southgate 2-1.

Stevenage ladies' firsts drew 1-1 at Berkhamsted & Hemel while the thirds were held 3-3 at Harpenden, skipper Suzie Strange grabbing a hat-trick.

The sixths did rescue the weekend though with a 7-0 success at home to Bishop's Stortford Curates.

A draw for the second team was the only crumb of comfort in the men's section.

They drew 3-3 at home to Welwyn Garden City but the firsts lost 5-3 at St Albans and the thirds went down 4-1 at Royston, Johnny Swarbrick getting the only goal.