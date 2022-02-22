The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Blueharts juniors and Stevenage seniors battle the elements

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:45 PM February 22, 2022
The U18 mixed team at Blueharts Hockey Club.

The U18 mixed team at Blueharts Hockey Club. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

The senior sides at Blueharts Hockey Club thanked their lucky stars as they enjoyed a week off but the juniors still shone through the elements as the rain fell in north Hertfordshire.

Blueharts Hockey Club's U8s team.

Blueharts Hockey Club's U8 team. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

They took three teams in their U8 age group to Letchworth with each team winning some and losing some.

Their coach said: "They showed great progression with some amazing passing moves, fantastic tackling, some cracking goals and a brilliant attitude across the games. We were very proud of them all."

At the other end of the junior section, an U18 mixed team played for the first time, also against Letchworth.

Led by captain Iris Cameron, it was Paige Vorster who got the team's first goal from a short corner.

It was 1-1 at the break and although Letchworth equalised again after Kamila Wolowicz scored their second, Vorster pounced once again to claim the 3-2 win.

Larissa Aldred, Liz Phoenix and Nikki Greaves were on target for Stevenage's first team for the second week in a row.

Larissa Aldred, Liz Phoenix and Nikki Greaves were on target for Stevenage's first team for the second week in a row. - Credit: RICHARD ELLIS

Saturday was a slip week where the majority of teams were inactive but Stevenage ladies had three games as their teams played games in hand.

And for the most part they were pretty successful.

The firsts won 5-1 on the road at Saffron Walden despite travelling with the bare 11.

Liz Phoenix and Nikki Greaves each got two and Larissa Aldred the other as they moved back to the top of Division Two South West.

The sixths were also in Saffron Walden and also returned victorious, Tania Makumire and Suzie Strange scoring in the 2-1 success.

The thirds couldn't make it a clean sweep though as they lost 2-0 at home to top of the table St Albans.

Hockey
Blueharts Hockey Club
Hitchin News
Stevenage News

