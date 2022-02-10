Blueharts mixed team closing in on national glory after Luton Town success

Blueharts' mixed team are through to the last-32 of the national mixed hockey tournament. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

There was joy for Blueharts as their mixed team advanced to the next stage of the England Hockey T2 Championships.

The 4-0 victory over Luton Town means they are one of the 32 teams still standing after an initial entry of 256 in the national tournament.

Harriet Marsh opened the score sheet with a reverse shot from the baseline, which was shortly followed by player of the match Jay Livermore’s deflection into the top corner of the net.

The second half saw Blueharts dominate again with Harry Woods hammering an early goal into the bottom post and Livermore earning her brace after Sam Rees broke through from the defensive line.

Wins accounted for more than half of the league fixtures too.

The men’s first-team secured a 3-1 win over City of Peterborough thanks to goals from Chris Nicholls, Richard Julian and Ben Bayley while there were other victories for the thirds, 4-0 against Royston and the sixths who beat St Albans 4-0.

For the ladies, the thirds won 4-0 at Saffron Walden, Helen Clarke with two and mother and daughter combo Isla and Rachel Campbell getting the others, while the fifths won 4-1 against Harpenden.

The sixths rounded out the successes with a 2-0 win at home to Welwyn Garden City.

The firsts lost 3-0 to Division One South leaders Letchworth.

Stevenage's men enjoyed a near-perfect weekend, led by a stunning comeback from the firsts.

They trailed both 3-1 and then 4-2 away to Welwyn Garden City in Division Tow South West, the latter with just 15 minutes to go.

But a tweak to the formation allowed Stevenage to crank up the pressure and Jack Scott and Andy Davies dragged them level.

And with time almost up, Niall Trimble sealed the fantastic win, set up by Aiden Parker who added a second assist to the two goals he had scored earlier in the game.

The seconds had a thumping 6-0 win at home to Cheshunt as they kept their promotion challenge on track in Division Four South West.





Tom Woolley got two with Mike Oliver, Nick Umney, Ryall Swartz and Richard Brendish getting the others.

The thirds couldn't add to the victories as they lost 5-0 at Potters Bar and the fourths were also beaten, 3-2 at home to Southgate Tankards.

Stevenage fourths celebrate scoring against Saffron Walden. - Credit: PAUL MANNING

With no first-team game for the ladies, the spotlight for the women's section was on the fourths, and they responded with a fine 4-0 win over Saffron Walden.

Stevenage fourths earned a 4-0 win over Saffron Walden. - Credit: PAUL MANNING

They were a constant menace without the ball and when they won it back, they launched numerous quick and decisive attacks, culminating in goals for Caroline Barter, Jane Parker, Samantha Robbins and Faith Foreman.

Stevenage fourths earned a 4-0 win over Saffron Walden. - Credit: PAUL MANNING

They now sit sixth in Division Five South West.

Caroline Barter in action for Stevenage fourths against Saffron Walden. - Credit: PAUL MANNING

The seconds lost 2-0 to Royston though while the thirds were beaten 2-1 at Letchworth.

The fifths battled to a 0-0 draw away to Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead, the defensive performance in particular bringing delight from the management and watching fans.

Melanie Retberg claimed the player of the match award.

The sixths also drew, 1-1 at home to Chiltern.



