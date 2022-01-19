Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Hockey's return brings big wins for Blueharts and Stevenage

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:57 PM January 19, 2022
Blueharts Hockey Club's first team won big against Southend.

Blueharts Hockey Club's first team won big against Southend.

Hockey returned from its Christmas break with a fairly full fixture list - and some good performances for both Blueharts and Stevenage.

Blueharts ladies’ first team had two games after a 1-0 at St Albans on Saturday, they romped to a 7-0 success at home to Southend 24 hours later.

From the start the Blues dominated, and two quick goals within two minutes set them on their way.

Rebecca Woodgate and Olivia Marsh both got two while there was one each for player of the match Paige Vorster, Harriet Marsh and Jay Livermore.

It was a special day for the Marsh family too with four family members playing in one team, joined by coach Guy Marsh on the side-line too.

Their male counterparts also won, beating Cambridge City 2-1 at home.

Across at Stevenage the ladies' first-team drew 1-1 with Bishop's Stortford while there was a 4-2 loss at home to Bedford for the men.

The biggest win was for the ladies' seconds as they beat Potters Bar 5-1 with goals from Katie Louise (two), Holly Portingale, Katherine Swarbrick and Claire Westie.

They were pushed by the sixths who won 4-1 away to Broxbourne, Holly Manning hitting a hat-trick and Bec McGrelis getting the other.

The biggest men's win was the second team beating Luton Town 5-2.

Tom Woolley was the hat-trick hero here while Callum Mathews and Nathan Derrick were also on target.

The thirds also won, 3-2 against Harpenden, with Jonny Swarbrick, Andy Blaxill and Simon Russell the scorers.

