Festive break comes for both Blueharts and Stevenage hockey clubs

Blueharts and Stevenage hockey clubs headed into the Christmas break with mixed results and experiences.

Most of the Hitchin-based Blueharts have found their way to a comfortable mid-table position.

On the men's side, the seconds and fourths had the best performances of the weekend.

The men's second team at Blueharts Hockey Club. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

The twos beat Shefford & Sandy 4-2 at home, Jack Floor and Kyle Watson scoring the first goals of the game and then two well-executed drag flicks from Graham Burr handing them the win after the visitors had fought back to 2-2.

They are seventh in Division One South.

The fours meanwhile beat Potters Bar 5-2 at home, ending a run of four straight defeats in Division Three South West.

The ladies' fourth-team also enjoyed a good win, Sam Vaughan getting two and Sophie Baker and Alice Winton the others in a 4-1 success at home to Hertford.

The sixths also scored four but kept a clean sheet away to Saffron Walden.

They also fielded a number of juniors playing their first adult hockey game in the 4-0 victory with Meme Brown (two), Caitlin Barter and Becky Brierton the scorers.

Postponements meant a lot of the Stevenage teams went into the break without hitting a ball in anger.





The men's firsts was one of those but their female counterparts did play, drawing 2-2 at Bedford.

The biggest winners of the day were the thirds who beat Broxbourne 4-0 in Division Four South West while the fifths won 2-1 at Welwyn Garden City courtesy of two goals from Hilary Davies.





The only men's side to avoid defeat was the seconds who drew 3-3 away to top of the table Letchworth in Division Four South West.





William Hugo Popplewell , David Scales and Harry O'Donnell got the goals to end a good first half of the season.

The season restarts fully on January 15.