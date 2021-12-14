Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Festive break comes for both Blueharts and Stevenage hockey clubs

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:38 PM December 14, 2021
The ladies' sixth team at Blueharts Hockey Club.

The ladies' sixth team at Blueharts Hockey Club. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

Blueharts and Stevenage hockey clubs headed into the Christmas break with mixed results and experiences.

Most of the Hitchin-based Blueharts have found their way to a comfortable mid-table position.

On the men's side, the seconds and fourths had the best performances of the weekend.

The men's second team at Blueharts Hockey Club.

The men's second team at Blueharts Hockey Club. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

The twos beat Shefford & Sandy 4-2 at home, Jack Floor and Kyle Watson scoring the first goals of the game and then two well-executed drag flicks from Graham Burr handing them the win after the visitors had fought back to 2-2.

They are seventh in Division One South.

The fours meanwhile beat Potters Bar 5-2 at home, ending a run of four straight defeats in Division Three South West.

The ladies' fourth-team also enjoyed a good win, Sam Vaughan getting two and Sophie Baker and Alice Winton the others in a 4-1 success at home to Hertford.

The sixths also scored four but kept a clean sheet away to Saffron Walden.

They also fielded a number of juniors playing their first adult hockey game in the 4-0 victory with Meme Brown (two), Caitlin Barter and  Becky Brierton the scorers.

Postponements meant a lot of the Stevenage teams went into the break without hitting a ball in anger.


The men's firsts was one of those but their female counterparts did play, drawing 2-2 at Bedford.

The biggest winners of the day were the thirds who beat Broxbourne 4-0 in Division Four South West while the fifths won 2-1 at Welwyn Garden City courtesy of two goals from Hilary Davies.


The only men's side to avoid defeat was the seconds who drew 3-3 away to top of the table Letchworth in Division Four South West.


William Hugo Popplewell , David Scales and Harry O'Donnell got the goals to end a good first half of the season.

The season restarts fully on January 15.

Hockey
Blueharts Hockey Club
Hitchin News
Stevenage News

