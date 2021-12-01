Plenty of oh so close matches for Blueharts but Stevenage ladies heat up the winter chill

Blueharts ladies' first team won their fourth game from the last five East Hockey League matches. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

There weren't as many wins for Blueharts Hockey Club but the performances in a number of close-run games will still have given them some positives.

The ladies first team was one of those who picked up a success, 3-0 away to Brentwood in East League Division One South.

Elspeth Lederer got all three to lift the team up to sixth, having on four of their last five games.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "The squad has lots of new and upcoming players who, under the experienced stewardship of captain Anna Page, are working hard to learn and improve."

The ladies' fourth team were another winner, Amy Williams and Sam Vaughan getting the goals in a 2-1 win away to Harpenden.

The men's first team suffered a 4-2 loss at home to Ipswich in the East Premier Division.

It leaves them sixth in the table after 10 games.

A solitary second-half goal from Zoe Haddow was enough to give Stevenage a 1-0 win away to Letchworth seconds.

It puts them top of Division Two South West but with crucial games at home to third-placed Hertford and then away to second-placed Bedford to go before the Christmas break.

It was one of an almost near clean sweep for the ladies' section.

The seconds won 3-2 at home to Hertford, Nicki Reynolds getting two and Katie Tempest one, while the thirds won 1-0 at home to Welwyn Garden City and the fifths beat Shefford & Sandy 4-0 courtesy of goals from Suzie Strange (two), Sarah Hoar and Helena Page.

Only the fourths lost, going down 5-1 to their Letchworth counterparts.

It wasn't quite so much fun in the men's section as only the second team won, beating Hertford 2-0 at home with Andy Blaxill and Tim Wright on target.

The first team lost 1-0 at top of the table Harpenden in Division Two South West.

The hosts scored early in the second half from a short corner but Stevenage still gave them a few scares, notably when Aiden Parker had a goal disallowed after a scramble in front of their keeper, and they left disappointed to not have grabbed a point at least.