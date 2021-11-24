Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Wins, wins and more wins on a good weekend for Blueharts and Stevenage hockey clubs

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:00 PM November 24, 2021
Blueharts Hockey Club's ladies first-team enjoyed a 5-2 win over Basildon at Lucas Lane.

Blueharts Hockey Club's ladies first-team enjoyed a 5-2 win over Basildon at Lucas Lane. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HOCKEY

The first teams at Blueharts Hockey Club had a fantastic day in the latest round of East League matches - and it wasn't too shabby either for their Stevenage counterparts.

The Blueharts men returned from Ipswich & East Suffolk with a 3-2 success while the ladies enjoyed a 5-2 win at home to Basildon in Division One South.

And they had it won inside the opening half.

Ellie Lederer opened the scoring after five minutes and added a second, with Harriet Marsh and Kate Sherwood also scoring.

But Basildon battled the back and had the gap at two through the second period, the home defence working hard until Sherwood sealed the victory and moved them up to sixth.

Across at Stevenage the ladies remain second in Division Two South West after a 2-0 win over Broxbourne, Zoe Haddow getting the first before half-time and Larissa Aldred deflecting in a Liz Phoenix strike from a short corner.

The Stevenage men meanwhile picked up their fourth win of the year by thumping Royston 8-2 at the Nobel School.

Niall Trimble led the way with four goals, taking him to 11 for the campaign and extending his advantage over strike-partner Aiden Parker to two, the latter grabbing a hat-trick.

Dan Farnan got the other to lift them above Royston and Blueharts thirds into mid-table in Division Two South West.

There were some big wins elsewhere for the club with both second teams winning 6-0.

The ladies defeated Saffron Walden with a hat-trick for Katie Tempest, two for Nicki Reynolds and one from Katy Mouncey while the men got the better of Bedford.

Harry Wheeler and Ryall Swartz both hit a brace with Nathan Arthur Derrick and David Scales chipping in with the others.

The big winners back at Blueharts were the ladies' third and fifth teams, winning 12-0 and 8-0 respectively.

