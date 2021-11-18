Blueharts masters march on with double national cup success

It was a super Sunday for Blueharts old masters as they played their way into the next rounds of national trophies with fine victories.

The over-35 ladies were victorious over West Herts at home, a penalty shoot-out required after a 1-1 draw in normal time, Jo Floor getting the goal.

The heroes of the penalty flicks was goalkeeper Cindy Dixon who made three excellent saves and Kate Sherwood, Caz Kumar and Julie Rees who were all successful with their efforts.

The over-40 men meanwhile started the defence of their title with an emphatic 17-0 win against Leighton Buzzard.

Boasting a younger team than the opposition including a few new faces, the Blues produced a superb performance but they will know that tougher opposition await in future rounds.

One day earlier there had been good wins for a number of the teams.

The ladies’ fifth team produced a 7-0 success against Shefford & Sandy with Emily Bill leading the way with a hat-trick.

One team that didn't win, however, was the firsts as they lost 2-0 to their Stevenage counterparts.

It was score-less at half-time but Stevenage got their noses in front when Liz Phoenix deflected Charlotte Aldred's shot from the top of the D into the net.

And they wrapped things up when Phoenix got her second with a one-on-one.

It was a different story though when the Stevenage men's first-team played Blueharts' thirds, the Hitchin side claiming a 5-2 win.

They had led 2-1 in the first half with goals from Nick Umney but Blueharts equalised before the break and wrapped things up with three second-half strikes.









There was one superb win though for the Stevenage men as the thirds thumped Luton 11-1.

They were rampant throughout and it was by far and away their best performance of the season so far.

Simon Russell and Alan Warren both got hat-tricks while Ian Jackson chipped in with a brace.

Chris Day, Jonny Swarbrick and Roger Barlow completed the scoring while there were notable contributions from James Hamilton, Danny Hanslow and Terry Salisbury.