Blueharts' newest team start national competition with an emphatic victory

The newly formed Blueharts Over-45 ladies’ team who beat Letchworth in their first game of the England Hockey Women's Over 45s Championship. - Credit: BLUEHARTS HC

The ladies of Blueharts Hockey Club continue to fly the flag with another hugely successful weekend.

In total there six wins out of seven, including the newly-formed over-45 team who beat Letchworth 5-0 in their first game of the England Hockey Women's Over 45 Championship.

They started strongly, with a brace of goals from Julie Rees quickly scoring a brace of goals to settle the nerves and put them on the front foot, and a dynamic Blueharts defence, including Carol Lamey on her return to the sport and captain Cindy Dixon in goal, made sure they stayed there.

Joanna Floor extended the lead with another double before Tamzin Wright sealed their passage to the next round.

In the East League, the first team had to come from two-goals down to beat Thurrock 3-2 in Division One South.

Kate Sherwood, Jay Livermore and Rebecca Woodgate got the goals that puts them sixth in the table.

Stevenage's first-team also picked up a 3-2 success away to Welwyn Garden City, Liz Oliver-Phoenix getting two and Emma Preston one as they move up to second in Division Two South West.

The fourths were the only other ladies' team to win as they beat Hertford 3-1 at home. Three short corners did the damage, two of them converted by Chloe Jones and the other by Faith Foreman.

The seconds though were disappointed that they lost 2-0 to leaders St Albans after hitting the woodwork on three occasions.

There were plenty of goals for the men's first-team when they travelled to Luton Town but they ended up on the wrong end of the eight-goal share, losing 5-3.

They led 2-1 at the break but four quick goals from the hosts after the resumption proved costly. Mike Oliver Niall Trimble and Aiden Parker got the Stevenage goals as the team continue the search for their form of the last two campaigns.

There were two good wins though in the men's section.

The seconds beat Southgate 4-3 in another high-scoring thriller while the thirds triumphed 4-1 away to Rickmansworth to get their promotion challenge back on track.

Andy Blaxill opened the scoring and Tom Woolley made it two before the hosts responded.

However, a double from Richard Brendish sent them top of Division Five South West with their next game at home to second-placed Royston.