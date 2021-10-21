Goals galore and some big wins for Blueharts Hockey Club

Published: 12:30 PM October 21, 2021

It was a bumper weekend for Blueharts Hockey Club with goals galore across the entire club.

In total they managed 45 with one of the biggest scoring games coming in the the ladies' fifth-team's 7-0 win at Harpenden.

The development team included seven players under the age of 16 and the goals came from 14-year-old Izzy Rutter, who bagged three, Ella Haskins (two), Sophie Burston and Hannah Cox.

Captain Debbie Wells said: “I’m so proud of the way the team played. Our juniors have been growing in confidence every game under the care and guidance of the more experienced players and the team and going from strength to strength.”

The firsts were the only team in the ladies' section not to pick up at least a point when they lost 2-0 to Letchworth.

The biggest winners were the thirds who beat Saffron Walden 8-1.

Blueharts' men also had a successful day with five wins from their seven games.

The firsts won 3-0 at City of Peterborough, with two goals from Ben Bayley and one from Ben Philipson, while the seconds had their first win of the season when they beat Waltham Forest 2-1.

Devon Wooley and Harry Sampson got the goals.

Stevenage enjoyed some good and some bad results.

One of those in the good column was a 2-1 win for the ladies' firsts at home to Saffron Walden.

Jenny Harding got both the goals as they move third, level on points with the two teams above them in East League Division Two South West.

The seconds drew 2-2 with Royston, Claire Weston at the double in this one, while the thirds beat neighbours Letchworth 4-0

The fourths also drew, 0-0 at Saffron Walden while the fifths lost 2-0 at home to Berkhamsted & Hemel.

The men's first team had a day to forget as they went down 7-2 at home to Welwyn Garden City, Naill Trimble and Nick Umney their scorers, but the seconds stormed to a 5-0 win at Cheshunt courtesy of doubles from Tom Woolley and David Scales and a single for William Hugo Popplewell.

The thirds remain top despite a 4-2 loss at Potters Bar, goals from Ian Jackson and Simon Russell finding the net.

The fourths had a great day though, beating Southgate 5-1 at home. Ally Aubusson bagged a hat-trick with Jonathan Swarbrick and Ian Brown getting the others.