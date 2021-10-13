Blueharts and Stevenage hockey clubs enjoy impressive victories

Published: 10:50 AM October 13, 2021

It was a pretty good week for the majority of teams at Blueharts Hockey Club - with seven of the 11 picking up wins and only two tasting defeat.

The most dramatic match was the ladies fourth-team who won 7-2 at Broxbourne.

Their plans had been thrown into disarray when they lost their usual goalkeeper at the last minute to COVID isolation, forcing a call-up for 13-year-old Lucy Nissen.

She walked off with the player of the match award but three goals from Charlotte Aves ,and two each for Olivia Laithwaite and Sam Vaughan, meant Blueharts took the win despite playing the second-half with 10, Alice Winton forced off with injury and no substitutes.

The ladies' first team were without a game but there were wins for the thirds, fifths and sixths.

The first two both won 3-0 - Alice Saunders, Victoria Arello, Isla Campbell, Louise Heath, Debbie Wells and Ella Haskins the scorers - while the sixths beat Bishop's Stortford 4-0 at home.

Stevenage ladies managed two wins and a draw from six games.

Goals from Julie Rhodes and Katherine Swarbrick overturned an early deficit against Luton Town and gave them a 2-1 win, goalkeeper Lisa Johnson in inspired form between the pipes.

The sixths also beat Luton thanks to a solitary goal from Holly Manning.

The draw came for the fourths at home to St Albans. Chloe Hazelwood and Laura Owen-Brown had put Stevenage 2-0 up at half-time but St Albans looked to have snatched the three points until the latter grabbed her second in the dying moments.

The first-team lost 2-1 away to Shefford & Sandy, their first defeat of the season in East League Division Two South West.

There were goals galore in the men's section of the club.

The firsts drew 4-4 at Hertford in a topsy-turvy game. Niall Trimble hit a first-half hat-trick and a well-converted short corner from Aiden Parker finished the scoring.

The seconds thumped Bishop's Stortford 7-0 at home. Leading 3-0 at half-time they kept the pressure on throughout the contest.

Tom Woolley got two and there was one each for David Scales, Ryall Swartz, Will Hammond, Harry O'Donnell and Danny Blackburn.

The thirds only managed six in comparison, winning 6-1 at St Albans.

Simon Russell (two), Alan Warren, Kieren Nowopolski, Lorenzo Giunta and Ian Jackson were the scorers.