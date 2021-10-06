Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Blueharts youngsters march on in England hockey championship with two wins

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:15 PM October 6, 2021   
Blueharts Hockey Club's U18 boys beat Bury St Edmunds in the Junior Club Championship.

Blueharts Hockey Club's U18 boys beat Bury St Edmunds in the Junior Club Championship.

Both of Blueharts U18 sides have secured a place in the next round of the England Hockey Junior Club Championship with seven-goal thrillers.

The boys won 4-3 away at Bury St Edmunds while the girls enjoyed the same score at St Neots.

Iwan Cromack (two), Ben Bayley and Ethan Gaunt got the goals in what coach Harvey Walton-Adams called an "emphatic victory".

He said: "We played so well in the first half going 2-0 up but we let it slip in the second half.

"We showed great character to come back and win the game and our final two goals were unbelievable.

"I am so pleased with how all the boys played, especially as some have never played together before."

Blueharts Hockey Club's U18 girls enjoyed a good win at St Neots.

Blueharts Hockey Club's U18 girls enjoyed a good win at St Neots.

Paige Vorster had put them the girls in front at half-time but despite two from Alice Seymour, St Neots had clawed themselves back onto level terms at 3-3. 

But with time almost up Haly Turney grabbed the winner to put Blueharts through.

Stevenage had one of those amazing days that don't come along very often - winning six and drawing one of the seven games played.

The ladies' first team beat Harpenden 3-0 to go top of the league and remain unbeaten. Gemma Roakey, Liz Oliver and Jenny Harding all found the net.

The ladies third team had the best result of the day with an 8-0 demolition of Royston.

Alfie Gunther and Bec McGrelis got seven of them between them, the former with four, and Katherine Swarbrick completed the victory.

The seconds and fourths completed a clean sweep for the girls, the twos winning 2-1 at Bedford with goals from Nicki Reynolds and Morgan Payne, while the fours enjoyed a 3-0 victory at West Herts courtesy of Jane Parker, Abbie Luhman and Chloe Hazelwood.

The men's first team had a high-scoring win over Broxbourne.

Michael Oliver hit a hat trick with the others in a 7-4 success coming from Niall Trimble (two), Harry Wheeler and Tom Woolley. 

The thirds also beat Broxbourne, Simon Russell the hat-trick hero in the 5-3 victory with Nathan A Derrick and Ally also on target, while Ben Oliver got both goals as the seconds drew 2-2 with Blueharts fifths.

Hockey
Hitchin News
Stevenage News

