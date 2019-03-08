new

Hitchin undone as Broxbourne put on batting masterclass

Tim Graham walks off after being caught in the match between Letchworth and North Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Hitchin were outclassed by Broxbourne's top order as they fell to an eight-wicket defeat in their latest Herts Cricket League Division One fixture.

Hitchin batted first and despite 34 from Saad Waqas and a Luke Day half century seeing them finish 187 all out, Gagan Dissanayake fired 111 not out to help the home side to victory.

The visitors couldn't have made a worse start when Shaftab Khalid was removed for a golden duck by James Trafford.

Waqas and Kashif Nizami steadied the innings with a 58-run partnership before the latter went for 19.

Broxbourne claimed another duck shortly after, with Conor Ridley bowling Sanjay Chandarana.

Waqas went just two runs later for 34, but 25 from Steven Flint got Hitchin back on track at 127-5.

Despite wickets falling around him, Day batted on to 50 before being caught.

A useful 18 from Haseeb Bajwa helped push Hitchin's final total to 187 all out, with Mohammad Hammad Ahmed recording best bowling figures of 5-31.

Broxbourne lost an early wicket as they tried to chase down the winning score, with Hammad Ahmed back in the pavilion for just two.

His opening partner Dissanayake couldn't be stopped though as he fired his way to 111 not out from 93.

George Davies proved an able partner with an unbeaten half century to help the home side cruise to an eight-wicket triumph.

Defeat means Hitchin sixth in Division One with 10 games gone.

Harpenden II are up next on Saturday, with Hitchin in need of a win if they want to avoid swapping places with their lower ranked opponents.

Two local derby's follow that, with a tough test against league leaders Preston on July 27, before winless Knebworth Park will be the opponents on August 3.